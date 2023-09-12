WALKERSVILLE — All Tuscarora girls flag football needed was 15 seconds. That’s the time it took for the Titans to break open a scoreless tie at the end of the first half.
After stopping Walkersville deep in its territory on fourth down, Tuscarora senior quarterback Laney Barton threw successive passes to freshman wide receiver Kieryn Gomez, the latter going for a 3-yard touchdown. On the next play, Titans junior safety Alyssa Hartis jumped a Lions pass and ran it back for a pick-six.
That’s all the Titans got, but it was all they needed in a 13-7 road win over the Lions on Tuesday night. Though Tuscarora was sloppy at times on offense, largely due to a lack of practice brought about by the weather, its defense stifled Walkersville for nearly the entire contest, making those two scores hold up.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of reps, and you could see that,” Titans coach Jess Valentine said. “Once they kinda got back into a rhythm, that’s what you saw, them just getting back into the groove.”
The offensive touchdown sequence was fundamental.
Barton hit Gomez on a pair of short flat routes with prompt decision-making. And Gomez turned upfield, eluding Lions defenders to make up those 16 yards while taking little time off the clock.
“Me and my QB, she throws really good passes,” Gomez said. “She knows where to throw it, so she put it right in the pocket, and I got the touchdown. It was real easy.”
Soon enough, the defense made another play that looked breezy.
Tuscarora (2-0) had blanketed Walkersville’s receivers all evening, and Hartis nearly came down with an interception on the drive before Gomez’s score that surely would’ve gone for six. So, when the Lions came out on the next drive looking for a long pass, Hartis made sure this one went the other way.
“I just took a risk, jumped it and then went off,” Hartis said.
The Titans’ defense remained stifling until the final drive, when Walkersville’s pass-first approach began working.
Freshman quarterback Elizabeth Frankel unloaded several deep balls that her receivers couldn’t haul in, but she finally connected twice with senior wideout Kailey Nicholas for a pair of 30-plus-yard catches. The last of those went 35 yards for the Lions’ lone touchdown.
“We’ve got a couple of wide receivers that can go up and get it with good hands, and we’ve got a quarterback that can throw the ball,” Walkersville coach Hunter Robertshaw said. “Little bit of patience with trying to set some things up earlier would’ve helped us. Just took us a little bit longer to get there than we anticipated.”
Those could have been the decisive points in this low-scoring affair if not for Tuscarora’s two late first-half touchdowns, which stemmed from the Lions (0-2) failing to convert a fourth-and-6 with under a minute to play while backed up in their own zone.
Robertshaw said postgame that was a mistake on his part and “an emotional call that was a learning experience for myself.” He didn’t blame his defense for Gomez’s ensuing touchdown, but that began the 15-second sequence that swung the contest in the Titans’ favor.
“Right now, we’re just talking about the process and the little things: the formations, the routes. Those things are starting to look right,” Valentine said. “The end result’s gonna come.”
