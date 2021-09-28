After being sidelined by an MCL injury to his left knee, Oakdale senior striker Ethan Simpson was playing just his second match of the season on Tuesday.
“He was out for a long period of time,” Bears coach Wil Ricketts said. “He’s just really glad to be out there.”
For the Bears, the feeling is mutual.
After Oakdale found itself trailing Middletown just 11 seconds into Tuesday’s match, Simpson scored two goals, and keeper Dylan Miller made a couple clutch saves late in the second half to help the host Bears pull out a 2-1 win.
The match was the first this week for Oakdale (4-0) against a traditionally strong program. Next up is Urbana on Thursday.
Simpson continued making up for lost time after scoring in his fall 2021 debut last week.
While Ricketts is in his first year at Oakdale after coaching St. John’s Catholic Prep, he knew about Simpson from club soccer.
“Ethan brings something to the team that we really need, which is his confidence and leadership. a lot of experience and a lot of determination,” Ricketts said.
The Bears have been taking it easy with Ricketts since his return, which followed five weeks of rehab. He saw limited action in his first match and didn’t start on Tuesday.
But he didn’t take long to produce against the Knights, tying the game by scoring on a through ball from Aiden Wright with 17:30 left in the first half.
He struck again with 22:58 following teammate Cristian Topovich’s point-blank shot, which was blocked by Middletown keeper Joncarlo Schooler.
“It deflected, popped up and I just hit the volley and hoped it went into the back of the net,” Simpson said. “It was instinctual. I knew the keeper was out of the box a little more so I knew I had an open net, so I just took the shot.”
Miller’s ability to block shots helped make that lead hold up.
“I’ve known that kid for 10 years, many years, and I’ve always relied on him, and he has never failed to put on a show,” Simpson said. “I’m very grateful for him.”
One of Miller’s late saves came when he slid to kick away a shot right after it was launched.
“You’ve got to watch. Is he going to shoot the ball, is he going to dribble more?” Miller said. “He messed up his touch, so I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should go.’
“It’s just like that one-second thing that you just got to go for it,” he said. “So I just went for it. Sometimes I get lucky and sometimes I just miss.”
Middletown scored off the opening kick, when Omar Aguilar flicked the ball to Houston Morris. With Miller sliding outside of the 18-yard box, Morris scored.
“It was a great start,” Middletown (3-4) coach Jeff Colsh said. “We created a few good chances early and we created a few chances late, so that was encouraging.”
