All of a sudden, the ball popped onto the foot of Oakdale’s Hannah Clagett, and she was off.
It was early in the second half of a scoreless game Tuesday night, and there was only one person between her and the goalie.
The only problem for Clagett and the Bears was that person was Tuscarora’s Jasmine Sims, the former striker turned center-back and one of the best athletes on the Titans’ team.
In a pure foot race down the field, Sims challenged Clagett just enough that the senior midfielder for Oakdale wasn’t able to get as much as she wanted on her shot, which was turned away by Tuscarora senior goalie Mia Hill.
It was one of the best scoring chances in what became a scoreless draw between the host Bears and Titans in a matchup of two of the best soccer teams in Frederick County.
“It’s immense, obviously,” Tuscarora coach Troy Bowers said of having Sims, a senior, on his back line. “We made the switch three years ago to put her back there, and she’s just lived in the minutes of the limelight. She just gets everything under control. She is basically a coach on the field. She talks to the girls, calms them down, directs them. I mean, it’s just priceless having her back there.”
The Titans (12-0-1) have won most of their games this season by bludgeoning the opposition with their high-powered offense. They have outscored the opposition 56-3 so far.
But Tuesday’s game was tailor-made for a player like Sims, who often found herself in the center of the action, as Oakdale pressed forward.
The Bears (10-1-2), who have enjoyed a lopsided scoring margin themselves this season, generated better scoring chances over the course of the 100 minutes. They had three point-blank chances in the first half, but couldn’t find the finishing touch.
Then, they had another great chance in the opening minute of double overtime that was denied by Hill, who reached out to make a one-handed save.
“We definitely left a few on the field today,” Oakdale coach Annie Schwarzenberg said.
Otherwise, Sims and her back-line mates disrupted things for the Bears’ offense and kept the ball out of harm’s way for Tuscarora.
“I like to see the entire field,” Sims said. “I can direct people where to go, what to do. It’s a better vision for me on the field. I like to talk out there ... I think it just helps us stay organized better.”
When the Titans moved her to the back-line during her freshman season, the number of goals they allowed was quickly cut in half, according to Bowers.
“You can see why,” he said.
Sims enjoyed playing striker and scoring goals as much as anyone. When asked about switching roles onto the opposite side of the field, she said, “I just do whatever the team needs. Whatever the team needs works for me.”
She still gets forward on occasion, as she takes most of her team’s free kicks and goal kicks. On Tuesday night, she sent in one of the corner kicks.
Although there wasn’t a winner, Tuesday’s result was significant because it bumped Oakdale out of contention for a spot in the Central Maryland Conference championship game.
“They are pretty bummed about that,” Schwartzenberg said. “CMC’s is a fabulous opportunity. But, right now, this helps us set our focus to Thursday [against Frederick] and the playoffs.”
Tuscarora, meanwhile, will host unbeaten Linganore, and the winner will advance to the conference championship game Saturday at Hood College. If it’s a tie, Linganore will advance since the Lancers earned an overtime win over Oakdale earlier in the season.
“Everyone wants to beat us,” Bowers said. “We have been through these tests before. It was a heck of a battle, 100 minutes of a battle tonight against a very good Oakdale program. We’re in good shape. All we have to do is go out and play Thursday, and hopefully we can find a way to take care of business.”
