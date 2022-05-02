Entering Monday’s game, EJ Lowry had not quite put it all together on the mound for St. John’s Catholic Prep.
The junior right-hander had turned in a handful of solid starts but had occasional command issues that prevented him from being dominant. Those issues disappeared against McDonogh.
Lowry tossed six innings of two-hit ball, striking out 11 and only walking one as the Eagles couldn’t muster hard contact. His performance led the Vikings in a 9-2 win at McCurdy Field, which helped them remain atop the MIAA B division.
“Today was just a perfect example of hard work and hitting spots,” SJCP coach Wade Newman said. “He was able to throw all three pitches for strikes and pounded the zone.”
Lowry worked quickly and effectively, retiring the first 10 batters he faced. Though the perfect game soon disappeared on a walk, infield single and fielder’s choice that brought a run home, that was a blip in an otherwise stellar performance, as he sat down eight of the next 10 hitters.
Lowry said it was the most comfortable he’s been all season, trusting his pitches and keeping the ball down.
“Just been working on throwing strikes, going straight at hitters, trying to get ground balls and not necessarily going out there trying to strike everyone out,” Lowry said.
He was backed up by an offense that wasn’t flashy but found ways to generate runs beyond the big hits. The Vikings had just one extra-base knock, but every batter reached base at least once as they scrapped for their nine runs.
It was evident in the third inning, when right fielder Cannon Coleman and center fielder David Chandler reached on a pair of short singles. McDonogh brought the infield in, and third baseman Josh Skowronski worked a full count before getting jammed on a fastball.
The ball blooped beyond the defense at the edge of the infield, falling into a no-man’s land that brought home the game’s first two runs.
“It wasn’t obviously an ideal hit,” Skowronski, a Kentucky commit, said. “But with the infield in, I was just trying to poke something out.”
And that’s what SJCP (9-6) continued to do.
Lowry reached on a throwing error to open the fifth, and catcher Ben Flood then poked a single to right. Both moved station to station, with Lowry scoring on shortstop Kyle Pershin’s squeeze bunt. Flood crossed the plate on second baseman Ben Pershin’s RBI groundout.
The Eagles then fell apart in the sixth inning, issuing four wild pitches, two walks and a balk. That sloppiness yielded five runs, capped by Kyle Pershin’s two-run single to right field that gave him three RBIs for the day.
“In certain games this year, we’ve struggled with that. But as the games have gone on, we’ve been able to piece those together, get key hits in key situations,” Skowronski said. “That’s how we’re winning right now.”
It gave the Vikings a seven-run edge, more than enough with Lowry dealing. Though he ceded the hill in the seventh, Kyle Pershin shut down McDonogh one last time to cap his team’s — and Lowry’s — stellar afternoon.
NOTES: Lowry reached base four times — on a double, error and two hit-by-pitches — and scored twice for the Vikings. Flood singled, walked and reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring two runs. Coleman had two singles. Griffin Puvel walked and scored a run. Shane Meyer was hit by a pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.