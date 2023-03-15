St John's Baseball
St. John’s Catholic Prep’s Zach Dodson slides safely into second on a stolen base just as the Mount St. Joseph infielder makes the tag in the second inning Wednesday at McCurdy Field.

 Bill Green

As St. John’s Catholic Prep baseball gets back into the groove of facing top teams several times each week, it’ll have games like Wednesday’s 13-6 loss to Mount St. Joseph.

The Vikings committed five errors, which led to less than half of the Gaels’ runs being earned, and walked 10 batters, that sloppiness uncharacteristic for the talented squad. They also struggled at the plate until MSJ brought in backups in the late innings, only getting their first hit in the fifth.

