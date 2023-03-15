As St. John’s Catholic Prep baseball gets back into the groove of facing top teams several times each week, it’ll have games like Wednesday’s 13-6 loss to Mount St. Joseph.
The Vikings committed five errors, which led to less than half of the Gaels’ runs being earned, and walked 10 batters, that sloppiness uncharacteristic for the talented squad. They also struggled at the plate until MSJ brought in backups in the late innings, only getting their first hit in the fifth.
“Trying to forget the game as quick as we can and move on,” SJCP coach Wade Newman said. “We’ve got a really talented team, and it’ll come together, but it’s a little slower than we anticipated.”
But Newman was positive that his squad isn’t far off from fully clicking, as the Vikings (0-2) have multiple Division I-bound players who are getting used to seeing live pitching again. They didn’t score their first run of the season until the fifth on center fielder David Chandler’s RBI single to left, which helped prevent the mercy rule.
Chandler was SJCP’s most consistent hitter Wednesday, reaching base in all four plate appearances. Catcher Bronson Taylor, a Maryland Eastern Shore commit, knocked two singles, while shortstop and Kentucky commit Josh Skowronski had a sacrifice fly.
As the game got out of hand late, both squads began subbing in players off the bench to get new faces some reps. That included sophomores Garrett Brady and Marshall Workman for the Vikings, who pinch hit in the sixth and made the most of their opportunity.
Brady blooped a single to left, before Workman drilled an RBI double to deep right field, breaking SJCP out of mercy rule territory once again.
“You love to see it from your bench guys, and you get really excited for them,” Newman said. “If they keep doing that, they’ll find their way into the lineup at some point.”
Second baseman Zach Dodson also contributed off the bench, reaching base twice and scoring both times. Sophomore pitcher James Viola worked the final 1 2-3 innings, striking out three and not allowing a run.
Yet all that came after the Gaels (2-0) had built an effectively insurmountable 11-run lead. Part of that was their patient hitting, and part was the Vikings’ struggles to throw strikes and complete routine plays.
That comes with early season baseball, especially in frigid and blustery conditions like Wednesday, and SJCP hopes that taking these lumps now will lead to better outcomes as the campaign progresses.
“We just have to get over that hump and put the ball in play and get some runs,” Newman said. “We’re a really good team; it’s just not jelling right now. It’s gonna happen hopefully.”
