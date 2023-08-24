BUCKEYSTOWN — By all accounts, last season’s 6-4 record was better than just about anyone on the St. John’s Catholic Prep football team could have predicted.
Coming off five straight losing seasons, a coaching change, a smaller roster and a global pandemic, the Vikings could have easily struggled to pick up victories. Instead, the players who were around bought into new head coach Nate Marr’s culture — one that emphasizes discipline, high character, a hard work ethic and attention to detail.
And now in Marr’s second season, SJCP believes it can go further.
“We’re definitely gonna improve this year,” Vikings junior quarterback Shane Meyer said. “He brings so much intensity and so much work ethic and so much camaraderie to this team. He’s the main reason why we were so good.”
To be sure, getting through the first year wasn’t always easy.
The team would frequently go through intense conditioning drills, and the small roster forced those on the team to adapt and play multiple positions on both sides of the ball.
“His method with that was make everything crazy hard the first year, and for returners who come back, that gives them a standard to set everyone else to,” senior center and linebacker Ben Flood said.
Now, those players know what to expect. And the transfers, which make up about a quarter of the nearly 40-person team, have been able to quickly adapt and use the returning Vikings as mentors.
“The culture, it’s here at this point,” Marr said. “When they come in, they walk around, they see how we do things … and they understand what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Marr added that most of those transfers will be starting in 2023, as SJCP looks to chase down the top spot in the three-team MIAA C Conference.
The top addition is senior Zion Ntemi, who Marr believes could be Frederick County’s top running back this season. He arrives from Walkersville after rushing for 483 yards and five touchdowns as part of a three-man backfield with the Lions last season.
As the Vikings’ featured back, Ntemi will take over for the graduated Drew Hutchins and serve as a speedy, versatile threat who gives his offense a more balanced approach than the one it took last year.
“I’m expecting to do a lot more here than I did the last two years at Walkersville,” Ntemi said. “I’m ready to do everything.”
The aerial attack will be more stable as well with Meyer, now in his second season under center. He said he feels much more comfortable commanding a game and reading defenses, which took nearly all of last season to develop.
Though Marr said SJCP will try to have an even split between passing and rushing plays, Meyer said “there might be a couple air raid games” too.
The Vikings are also deeper at receiver, led by senior Grayson DiPietro and Brunswick transfer DePriest Daniels. As his squad’s top athlete, DiPietro will play two ways, chipping in at safety.
He’ll be part of a new-look defense led by Vince Ahearn, the former longtime Frederick High and Tuscarora coach.
Marr said the team doesn’t have many true linemen, so most of their defensive players will assume hybrid roles. That’s where SJCP’s speed will be to its greatest advantage, DiPietro said.
“We’ll be fast on defense, playing more coverages,” he said. “Playing more loose this year, with more swag.”
The Vikings have the confidence to be able to do that thanks to the culture Marr has established. It seems SJCP has arrived at this point quicker than expected, given the factors working against it when he took over the program.
Now, the Vikings feel ready to get one step closer to greatness.
“Year 1, we established it. Now Year 2, let’s really put together a legitimate program,” Marr said.
Region: MIAA C Conference. Coach and record with team: Nate Marr, second season, 6-4. 2022 record: 6-4. Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense.
2022 review: In Nate Marr’s first season at the helm, the Vikings put together their first winning campaign in six years. Aside from two blowout losses to conference champion Severn, St. John’s won or was competitive in every contest, a good baseline as the team established its new culture under Marr. The team was run-first, with the now-graduated Drew Hutchins rushing for 1,009 yards with 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Shane Meyer grew into the starting role, finishing with 978 passing yards and nine scores. Grayson DiPietro was a do-it-all weapon, as he was the Vikings’ leading receiver (397 yards, four touchdowns) and one of its top defenders (54 tackles, team-high three interceptions).
