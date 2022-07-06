Macahi Nelson is a 6-foot-5 wing on the basketball court.
Last season, he averaged roughly 18 points and 15 rebounds for St. John’s Catholic Prep as a senior. And, until a few weeks ago, he said he didn’t have one college scholarship offer.
“The recruiting process was tough for me,” Nelson conceded in a phone interview this week after accepting the lone offer he got to the University of Hartford, a small Division I school in Connecticut.
Nelson’s struggles to find a college to play for highlight how challenging recruiting has become for high school prospects since the start of the pandemic.
For starters, all college athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility to deal with the complications wrought by COVID-19. So, there are less spots to fill on rosters.
There is also less scholarship money available since so many colleges were squeezed financially in a major way by the pandemic.
And, lastly, the transfer portal has become so bloated for college sports that it’s easier than ever for coaches to find older, more experienced athletes to come in an fill certain roles for their teams right away.
All of this combines to create less room for prospects like Nelson, who played one season at St. John’s Catholic Prep after transferring from St. Maria Goretti in his native Hagerstown in search of a better opportunity.
“It takes the right set of eyes [for some players],” St. John’s Catholic Prep boys basketball coach Devin Williams said in regard to earning college scholarships.
For Nelson, the right set of eyes belonged to those on the coaching staff at the University of Hartford.
He got a chance to show his stuff in front of those eyes through connections that both he and Williams had with the Hartford team. And it paid off. Hartford made Nelson his lone scholarship offer, and he was happy to accept it in mid-June, right after returning from his Senior Week trip to Ocean City.
“My dream was to go play Division I basketball,” he said.
Hartford announced on June 21 that it has joined the Division III Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC), beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. Last season, the Hawks finished 12-20 overall and 9-9 in the America East Conference.
Nelson said he is the first member of his family to earn a college scholarship for athletics. It required both patience and a quiet determination as he navigated a process that was long and, at times, frustrating and discouraging.
“I was excited to see it happen,” he said. “My family was excited. I was excited. It’s a dream come true.”
(2) comments
Article is confusing. It highlights Nelson earing a division one scholarship then states that Hartford has joined a division three conference.
Either way, congrats to the young man on earning a scholarship.
The title lists SCJP. It’s SJCP.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.