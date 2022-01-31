When Devin Williams accepted the varsity boys basketball coaching job at St. John’s Catholic Prep last August after 12 years as the associate head coach at Gonzaga College High School in D.C., one of his first priorities was establishing a culture for his program.
“This is going to be a destination. This is not going to be a spot that you drive past,” Williams said of the St. John’s Catholic Prep campus on Buckeystown Pike.
One of the characteristics Williams sought to impart on his players was toughness. And, on Monday night, the Vikings showed some, rallying from a 10-point second-half deficit to upend visiting Friends School, 58-51.
Senior guard Dezmyn Nicholson, who committed to play basketball at Division III Albright College earlier in the day, hit the 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 8 seconds to play that fueled an 18-3 run to close the game for the Vikings.
With the win, St. John’s Catholic Prep improved to 7-8 overall and 5-3 in the MIAA B Conference, which is good enough for third place.
“I am proud of these guys,” Williams said. “They found a way to claw back into it.”
Of course, the Vikings created their predicament with a poor third quarter in which they made one field goal and scored four points.
Scenes from St. John’s vs. Friends School of Baltimore at St. John’s Catholic Prep on Monday.
Katina Zentz
But prior experience this season has taught them not to panic when they fall behind. They rallied from a 16-point deficit to win earlier in the season, pulled out a double-overtime win over Chapelgate Christian and pushed Thomas Johnson into double overtime before falling.
“We got closer together, and that’s what has been helping us out,” Nicholson said. “We have been pushing each other in practice and making each other better.”
Williams put together a strong non-conference schedule to challenge his players and prepare them for the adversity they faced Monday.
And, with their backs against the wall on their home floor against Friends, the Vikings responded.
Four different players scored during the decisive run late in the fourth quarter, and the defense came through as well.
Over the final two minutes, junior forward Dorian Tema made a basket, sank a free throw and blocked a shot by Friends School’s best player, Kedrick Curtis, who had been a thorn in the Vikings’ side up until that point with a game-high 23 points.
Senior forward Macahi Nelson was the leading scorer and stabilizing force for St. John’s Catholic Prep with 22 points.
Nelson, who is in his first season with the Vikings after transferring from St. Maria Goretti in Hagerstown, leads the team in most statistical categories.
He was on the bench for most of the third quarter when the Vikings lost their way. Williams said he wanted to give other players the chance to make an impression.
As soon as Nelson got back in the game, the Vikings began to get back on track. He ignited the key fourth-quarter run with a putback and followed that up with a 3-pointer.
“We just started off slow [in the second half],” Nelson said. “We had to fight back.”
Nicholson finished with 15 points, as the Vikings’ only other scorer in double figures.
“Toughness. Hard work. Family,” Williams said, describing the type of culture he would like to establish. “I think these guys are starting to find their way.”
