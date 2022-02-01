Cole Stansbury’s job is to slither into the cracks of the opposing defense.
Once the senior forward on the Linganore boys basketball team does that, the Lancers often have the opposing defense at its mercy.
The 6-foot-1 Stansbury is either able to get to the rim or draw another defender to him and dish the ball to an open teammate. Either way, a good shot likely ensues.
With defenses now focused on stopping Timmy Conner, the leading scorer in Frederick County, the cracks are only becoming more pronounced for players like Stansbury to operate.
In Tuesday night’s 62-42 victory at Thomas Johnson, Stansbury had all the room he needed and finished with 17 points to help Linganore improve to 13-1 this season.
That performance followed an 18-point effort last Thursday in a win over Catoctin, as Stansbury continues to become more of a factor offensively and simply takes “what the defense is giving me.”
“Cole picked his spots perfectly tonight,” Lancers coach Tim Abercrombie Jr. said after the win over TJ. “He was huge in that third quarter when we went on that big run.”
Indeed, Stansbury made the Lancers’ first basket of the second half on a strong drive to the goal and scored six of their first 11 points in the third quarter to help fuel a 14-3 run that broke the game open.
When he wasn’t scoring, Stansbury was passing it to open teammates like Mason Porter, who drained a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 12 points.
“Cole is a great player,” said Conner, who once again scored in a variety of ways for a game-best 23 points. “He is good at driving, you know, slashing in there, finishing, kicking out. He knocks down the 3 when he is open. He does a little bit of everything.”
It wasn’t just Stansbury and the Linganore offense that shined against TJ.
The defense played its best game of the season, according to Abercrombie, limiting the Patriots’ top scorer, Oscar Contreras to six points after he torched Linganore for 35 earlier in the season.
“Mason Porter and Chase Rokisky were supposed to face-guard him the whole game, and they took him out of the game. I think that was the real turning point,” Abercrombie said. “Once they didn’t have him offensively, we kind of shut everyone else down.”
Senior forward Cecil Doherty was the one player who played well offensively for TJ, as he finished with 15 points. No other player for the Patriots had more than six points.
TJ (10-5) managed to score just seven points in the third quarter and never found the spark offensively that allowed it to close a huge deficit, like it did in the earlier meeting with Linganore this season on the way to a two-point loss.
“We just couldn’t hit a shot to save our life,” Patriots coach John Manley said. “They were just a better team.”
TJ did win the junior varsity game 35-27. Jacob Hnath was the leading scorer for the Patriots with 19 points.
