After his first two passes were intercepted by the Patriots, Cadets senior quarterback Brian Mbuthia unbuckled his helmet, walked over and sat down on the bench processing what had just happened and regroup.
Frederick’s offense had yet to encounter the struggles like they experienced from the onset of Friday night’s game against TJ.
Mbuthia would've been rattled by the turnovers a year ago, according to Cadets coach Kevin Pirri. But he showed his growth and leadership to shake off the sluggish start and settle into the flow of the game.
Mbuthia took over the game in the second quarter, connecting on a pair of touchdown passes and running for another score as Frederick went on to a 50-0 shutout, clinching an undefeated regular season for the first time since 1968.
"It's really hard to put [the undefeated season] in a mindset because the kids are so focused on what's next," Pirri said.
"It's very exciting," Mbuthia said. "Last year when we lost [in the playoffs], we knew half our team was coming back to make another run. We had a lot of offseason success, and we knew it was going to carry into the regular season."
Frederick (9-0) will likely be the No. 2 seed in the 3A West region because of a bonus-points tiebreaker with Damascus. But the Cadets will host a first-round contest against an opponent to be determined.
"We're always ready to go," Pirri said. "We came out of this game healthy, but we've got a lot of things to work on. Our team's always very humbled and ready to work."
Meanwhile, TJ (1-8) is likely penciled in as the No. 6 seed in the 4A-3A West. The Patriots will be on the road next week against either Howard or Seneca Valley.
Inside the first 11 minutes of Friday's game, the Cadets offense had managed to match its season total of three turnovers against a swarming Patriots defense.
The first two passes Mbuthia threw were tipped in coverage and landed into the respective hands of Avree Harris and Ty Allen.
"I just had to regroup," Mbuthia said. "Forget about the last play and go to to the next play. It's football. It might not go our way every time, but we have that next-drive mentality."
On the Cadets’ third possession of the quarter, Frederick drove 35 yards in six plays before losing a fumble on the Patriots' 32 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
Frederick’s defense scored the first points of the game for the second straight week on a pick-six from Davion Pryor, who hauled in the errant pass of Patriots quarterback AJ Allen at the TJ 39 and ran up the Cadets' sideline and into the end zone with 14.9 seconds left in the first quarter.
When asked about watching this defense, Mbuthia said, "It's like watching college football. Fast, furious and intense. It's going to be hard to score on us. We've got athletes everywhere."
Mbuthia recovered from his early struggles, connecting on a 39-yard touchdown pass to an open Reggie Snowden down the Patriots sideline to take a 12-0 lead with 9:02 before halftime.
"His leadership has definitely shifted," Pirri said. "He's really come a long way. He's a very resilient kid who will never say too much and get too high on the highs and too low on the lows."
Travon Neal returned his school-record fourth career punt for a touchdown, outracing the Patriots for a 63-yard score that gave the Cadets a 19-0 lead with 6:35 before halftime.
Mbuthia fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Aziah Benson, who juked a pair of Patriots at the 5 before slipping into the end zone that put the Cadets ahead 26-0 with 6:35 left in the second quarter.
With a number of dynamic running backs to hand the ball off to, Mbuthia rarely escapes the pocket to showcase his athleticism on the ground. But, faced with a second-and-10 from the Patriots 20, Mbuthia was flushed out of the pocket to his right before cutting back across the field and outracing the defense for a touchdown with 11.2 seconds, putting Frederick comfortably ahead 33-0.
Defensively, Frederick held TJ to just 21 total yards on 24 plays in the first half, including minus-4 passing yards and 56 yards for the game.
Abdul Pyne-Bailey and Tae Anderson added rushing touchdowns in the second half, with Anderson's 44th career touchdown setting school records for most all-purpose touchdowns and most points scored.
"You don't get kids like that with Trevon and Tae," Pirri said. "Two kids that fly under the radar with college recruiting, and that keeps them humble. They do everything you ask, they're respected by their teachers, and it's what's easy to build a program around."
