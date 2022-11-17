BEL AIR — After Middletown volleyball players finished Thursday’s state championship match, their faces had both smiles and tears.
The former acknowledged their remarkable postseason run. The latter showed that run came up a little short.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
BEL AIR — After Middletown volleyball players finished Thursday’s state championship match, their faces had both smiles and tears.
The former acknowledged their remarkable postseason run. The latter showed that run came up a little short.
Playing the underdog role they’ve grown accustomed to throughout the playoffs, this time against unbeaten Liberty, the Knights once again demonstrated the grit that helped them topple favorite after favorite over the past couple of weeks.
They bounced back from a first-set loss to take the second set, and they held a two-point lead midway through the fourth set. But the Lions wouldn’t buckle, getting huge kills from standouts like Sarah Hart and Paige Coulson, and Liberty pulled out a 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 win over Middletown in the Class 2A state final at Harford Community College.
As Liberty players celebrated their program’s fourth state crown, and their first since 2008, Middletown players hugged each after battling hard in their program’s first ever state final appearance, one they earned despite entering the postseason with a 6-8 record.
“We didn’t bring home the title, but this is the farthest our program has ever gotten,” Knights coach Jaime Pryor said. “We definitely are now on the board to get some respect from other teams in the future.”
Anyone who faced them in the postseason likely felt such respect. Seeded fifth in their region, the Knights didn’t get a home playoff match. But they started knocking off higher seeds, including rival Walkersville, which beat them in the regular season, and defending state champ Glenelg.
There were many elements to this late turnaround. Middletown had a roster full of players who had been playing out of position all season, and they were finally settling in. There were the usual injuries. And they were saddled with a tough regular-season schedule.
“We definitely came through that and were kind of battle scarred and learned a lot,” Pryor said. “And they really got determined these last two weeks, they really wanted to get here, and they busted their butts, and we took out a lot of top teams.”
The final team they needed to take out was Liberty. If anyone seemed capable, it was Middletown. On Oct. 24, they lost a five-set match to the Lions, who only dropped five sets throughout the entire regular season.
But Liberty stormed out to a win in the first set, when Hart, a 6-foot-1 senior, started pounding kills on a night when she finished with 28 of them.
In the second set, the Knights adjusted their serving to help keep Grace Maerten from delivering nice sets to Hart and Coulson.
Meanwhile, standout seniors Jordan Pryor (who finished with 17 kills) and Carlee Darden helped the Knights take the set to even up the match.
If there were any early match jitters, they appeared to vanish. While not nervous herself, Jordan Pryor figured some of the Knights might’ve had to contend with butterflies early on.
“We talked about it before the game — we already got here, so there’s nothing to lose,” she said. “But it’s definitely something different, a lot of the girls on our team haven’t played in an atmosphere like this before. And it’s lot of pressure for everyone to do good, a lot of people are watching, it’s for the state championship.”
While Middletown hung right with Liberty early in the third, the Lions closed out the third set with a 12-4 run.
Liberty coach Sheri Hagen saw her team often opting for tips instead of spikes during that set, and she told them to resume pounding the ball in the third set.
Aside from Hart, the Lions were also getting big plays from Coulson (18 kills). Also, the Lions enjoyed timely serving runs.
After the match, the Lions interviewed said they’ve never panicked, and they recounted their regular-season win over the Knights as proof, a match that saw Liberty battle back after dropping the first two sets.
“We ended up losing,” said Jordan Pryor, referring the regular-season match against Liberty. “But we knew we could come in here and definitely put up good competition for them. But they’re a good team, and it’s hard to beat undefeated teams because when you’re undefeated, you don’t want to lose.”
While Middletown’s final record (11-9) was far from perfect, they proved to be the perfect postseason Cinderella story, especially relying on a first-year setter in Lillian Goldbold and a novice middle in Darden.
“When I first started playing middle, I couldn’t block and I couldn’t necessarily hit that well,” Darden said. “But I’ve been practicing a lot, and my blocking has gotten a lot better.”
She looked comfortable in what had been an unfamiliar position. Likewise, her team looked liked it belonged in the state final, despite never having been there before or enduring an up-and-down regular season.
NOTES — Jordan Pryor had 19 digs for the Knights. Darden had nine kills. Caroline Ranneberger had six kills and 12 digs. Godbold had 30 assists and nine digs. Jessi Prescott had 22 digs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
With Hood men's basketball set to tip off another season as the reigning Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth champions, the team's coach, Chad Dickman, is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
With the women's basketball team at Mount St. Mary's set to begin another season, coming off back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament, the team's coach, Antoine White, is this week's guest on the Final Score podcast.
With Mount St. Mary's set to begin its first season of men's basketball in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, coach Dan Engelstad is this week's guest on the Final Score podcast.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.