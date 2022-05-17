URBANA — With four more stolen bases on Tuesday, Urbana leadoff hitter Riley Smith added to the single-season stolen bases team record he set earlier this season.
And as usual, the front of Smith’s uniform — the white one with pinstripes, in this case — was covered with dirt after the junior slid into bases to beat throws.
“My mom complains about it a lot,” said Smith, the Hawks’ second baseman.
Smith will have at least one more chance to get his uniform dirty.
Aggressive base running from Hawks like Smith, along with typically strong pitching performances from left-handed starter Keegan Johnson and right-handed reliever Eli DeRossi-Cytron, helped the Hawks prolong their season with a 4-2 win over Northwest in the Class 4A West Region II baseball championship game.
Capturing a regional title for the second straight year, Urbana (18-4) advances to Friday’s state quarterfinals, where it will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent (teams are reseeded after regional finals).
Even better for the Hawks, all three of their aces can pitch on Friday if necessary. Brendan Yagesh didn’t throw at all on Tuesday, while Johnson was pulled right after throwing his 60th pitch and DeRossi-Cytron didn’t even throw that many pitches during the final 2 2-3 innings he worked.
“Keegan threw well. I was second-guessing myself — should I take him out, should I leave him in? With 60 pitches, now he’s available for Friday,” Hawks coach Mike Frownfelter said. “All three of them are available Friday, so we like our chances when they’re all three available.”
While Johnson and DeRossi-Cytron continued to make it hard for opponents to score, combining on a three-hitter, the Hawks had similar problems against Northwest starter Josh Zuckerman. The Jaguars right-hander, who threw 5 2-3 solid innings, held the Hawks to four hits, none of which plated a run.
“It really jumped on you quicker than it actually was,” Smith said of Zuckerman. “He located well, around the knees. He kind of took advantage of the low strike zone a little bit. His change-up was legit, and the curveball complemented the two pretty well.”
Frownfelter pointed out that Zuckerman is a college-type pitcher, as is Ball State commit Johnson.
“Two college-type pitchers, and you’re not going to have many hits,” Frownfelter said. “But we found a way to score runs when we got on base.”
Aggressive baserunning was Urbana’s key offensive ingredient on Tuesday, and Smith wasted little time setting the tone.
Reaching on an error in the bottom of the first, Smith advanced to second when Zuckerman balked while Smith tried to steal. After stealing third, Smith scored on a passed ball that occurred on Johnson’s strikeout, breaking for home when the catcher threw to first, which Johnson reached safely.
Smith’s legs helped manufacture another run in Urbana’s two-run third inning. After walking, Smith stole second, stole third — touching the bag with his hand on a head-first dive — and scored on a passed ball.
“The catcher was kind of blocking it sometimes, so I couldn’t go,” Smith said. “But when I saw it, I just knew I could beat the pitcher to the plate, really.”
Relying on observation and good jumps as well as speed, Smith also upped his single-season stolen base total to 29.
Smith wasn’t the only Urbana baserunner forcing the issue. Johnson snuck home when Connor Roussel (who had walked) got into a rundown between first and second, giving Urbana a 3-1 lead in the third inning.
And in the fifth, No. 9 batter Ryan Bennett singled, stole second and advanced to third when the catcher’s throw to second went into the outfield. Bennett later scored on Johnson’s groundout to the shortstop, giving the Hawks a 4-1 lead.
“When we get on, it really doesn’t matter who’s on, we’re going to run,” Frownfelter said. “And if they throw us out, they throw us out. We’re going to try to put pressure on them.”
Four runs proved more than enough for Johnson and DeRossi-Cytron.
Often getting ahead early in counts, Johnson struck out eight and gave up one run on two hits. His only problematic inning came in the third, when Northwest used its first two hits of the day and an error on a bunt to tie the game at 1 on a fielders choice.
Northwest seemed poised to take the lead that inning when Trey Mason hit a hard grounder up the middle with two outs. But Smith sped over to second base, made a kneeling stop and flipped the ball to shortstop Christian Petrolle for the final out.
“He kind of saved me there,” Johnson said of Smith.
DeRossi-Cytron, taking over for Johnson in the fifth with one out and a 3-2 count on Matthew Drengwitz, promptly notched the first of his four strikeouts. The junior gave up just one hit but faced danger in the seventh, when Northwest’s Kyle Zimmerman drew a leadoff walk and later scored when Jayden Brown reached on an error.
But after the Hawks threw home on that very same play, Urbana catcher Parker Bell, a sophomore starting in place of Andrew Purcell, hurt Northwest’s rally by nabbing the runner at third base for the second out.
“When I texted [Bell] this morning, I said, ‘Andrew’s sick. You’re going to have to start, so be ready to play today,’” Frownfelter said. “He said, ‘All right, Coach. I’ll be ready.’ He did a great job.”
