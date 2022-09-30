URBANA — During a 10-minute span of the second quarter in Friday's game against Gaithersburg, Urbana's Riley Smith produced an entire game's worth of highlights.
From his defensive back position, Smith picked off two passes from Trojans quarterback Owen Bibb as part of four turnovers the Hawks forced in the quarter.
Lining up as a receiver in the Hawks offense, Smith turned those turnovers into four touchdown catches from quarterback Keegan Johnson as Urbana cruised to a 38-0 win over Gaithersburg.
"We had to work for this," Hawks coach Brad Wilson said. "All the credit goes to the kids having a great week of practice and the coaches getting them ready. We'll just take it a week at a time and see where that takes us."
Urbana (5-0) is off to a historic start, outscoring its opponents 200-3. The Hawks defense has posted three straight shutouts and four overall, while not allowing a single touchdown.
"What's good about these guys is they play for one another. They don't play for themselves and that's a culture that you build," Wilson said.
For reference, the 2010 Hawks, who went undefeated and captured the 4A state championship, earned a shutout to begin the year, then allowed 19 points to South Hagerstown before rolling off four consecutive shutouts.
The improvement of defense is due to a switch in defensive coordinators the Hawks made in the offseason, with the addition of Gregg Frazier.
"The scheme is simple," Smith said. "He lets us fly around the ball and play our game and doesn't make us think too much, and that's how everybody wants to play."
The difficulty in the Hawks' schedule will increase with Frederick County opponents Middletown, Oakdale, Tuscarora and Linganore upcoming in the final weeks of the regular season.
"In county is where it really gets started, facing rivals, the energy's booming and the stadium's rocking," Smith said.
Cole Kuhar's interception set up the first of Smith's touchdowns, which happened in the final 6:54 of the first half, beginning with a 13-yard score that put the Hawks up 12-0 before Aidan Stone's two-point conversion run.
Following a punt, the Trojans committed two pass-interference penalties that kept the Hawks drive alive, setting up Smith for a 1-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 21-0 with 2:45 in the half.
Smith then came up with his second interception of Bibb, which led to a 15-yard touchdown catch with 41 seconds to go.
"I kind of blew my coverage a little bit," Smith said of his defense before that interception. "I was running back and turned around and the ball was in my hands. A pick's a pick, but it wasn't as pretty as the first."
Urbana linebacker Orry Davis scooped up a fumble on the Trojans' next offensive play, with just over 30 seconds to go.
A 48-yard touchdown from Johnson to Smith was called back due to penalty, but three plays later, Johnson's heave downfield into double coverage fell through the hands of a defender and into the hands of Smith in the end zone with 3.1 seconds left.
"I didn't want to go up [in the air] with all those guys because I knew the ball was going to be tipped," Smith said. "My hands were right there to snatch it, and I looked to my left and saw the pylon and was like, 'Oh, I scored.'"
With a running clock up 35-0 and the Hawks outmatching the Trojans, Wilson began substituting his starters early in the third quarter.
The lone points in the second half came on a 36-yard field goal by Johnson, his third field goal of the game, that came with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter.
The Hawks took the opening kickoff and went on a 17-play drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes, settling for a 26-yard field goal by Johnson after they got to within the Trojans' 3.
Gaithersburg's offense was stymied by the Hawks defense, going three-and-out in its first possession — its only offensive plays in the opening quarter.
Urbana moved the ball downfield once again in the steady rain, but came up short of the end zone and settled for a 36-yard field goal by Johnson that doubled the lead to 6-0 with 10:49 left in the first half.
Johnson finished 11-of-22 passing for 154 yards.
Stone led the Hawks in rushing with 86 yards on 16 carries.
