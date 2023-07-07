Oakdale loses to Damascus in 3A football championship
Buy Now

Oakdale’s Evan Austin has committed to play receiver at UNC Charlotte.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Last season, Oakdale football player Hunter Thompson led Frederick County in catches and receiving yards.

Of course, he knew the quarterback throwing him all those passes, Evan Austin, had been quite the pass catcher himself before switching to quarterback.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription