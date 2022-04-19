URBANA — With some gentle nudging from her coaches, Delaney Reefe has taken a pretty sizable step outside of her comfort zone and into the pitching circle this season.
For as long as the junior at Urbana High School has been playing softball, it’s one of the places on the field where she hasn’t spent much time.
Normally, Reefe dons the equipment and crouches behind the plate as the team’s catcher. It’s the position she will play in college for the University of Maryland.
“They were kind of like, ‘We need you [in the circle],’” Reefe said of her coaches. “I was like, ‘All right.’”
With the season roughly a month old, Reefe has overcome some rocky patches initially and settled into the job pretty nicely.
On a cold and windswept Tuesday, she carried a perfect game into the fourth inning and then worked her way out of a couple of late jams to lift Urbana to a 7-1 victory over visiting Tuscarora.
“Yeah, it’s fun now,” Reefe said. “After I got into the groove, I have learned to go out there and just have fun. High school softball only lasts so long. So, I am just enjoying while I can.”
Reefe worked a screwball into her expanding repertoire of pitches Tuesday. She finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed only three hits in a complete-game effort over the Titans.
“She started dabbling in pitching a couple of years ago,” Urbana coach Frank Husson said. “She came to one of my pitching camps, and it was pretty evident early on that she was throwing spin pitches as well as most pitchers that had been working at it for a number of years.
“It just comes natural to her. We put the radar on her the other day and she was throwing, 62, 63 miles per hour. A lot of high school pitchers, they spend many, many years working at this craft, and, if they throw 55, they are throwing hard.”
Reefe has just been so valuable behind the plate and at third base and shortstop on occasion that she was never asked to step into the pitching circle on a regular basis until this season.
She said her expansion into pitching has both informed her catching and her hitting.
Reefe was batting over .700 last week to lead Frederick County in batting average. She is also among the county leaders in home runs and extra-base hits.
“Knowing how pitchers throw the pitches that they do and when to use different pitches, I think it helps me with catching and hitting now that I am pitching,” she said.
Reefe benefitted Tuesday from a five-run first inning by Urbana (7-3) that took a lot of the pressure off her shoulders in the difficult conditions.
Tuscarora’s standout freshman, Avery Neuman, wound up stemming the tide for the Titans, who fell to 5-5 this season.
Neuman entered with two on and no outs in the third inning and wound up striking out the first three batters she faced to get Tuscarora out of the predicament with only two runs allowed.
She struck out eight and allowed just one hit against the potent Urbana lineup.
Neuman broke up Reefe’s perfect game with a lined shot over the third-base bag with two outs in the fourth inning. She later drove in the Titans’ lone run with an RBI single to center in the sixth.
“She’s a freshman that has come in and thrown two [no-hitters] this season,” Michaela Persinger, the first-year head coach for Tuscarora, said of Neuman. “She leads our team in hitting with an over .500 batting average. We have put her in a number of different positions, and she had done a great job everywhere she has been.”
