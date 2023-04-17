Gusting wind stirred up clouds of dust every now and then during Monday’s Linganore-Oakdale softball, forcing players and many others near the field to turn away from the airborne dirt.
But for Lancers pitcher Camryn MacKay, the blustery conditions had the potential to be more than just an occasional inconvenience. Rather than overpower hitters, MacKay has always thrived by inducing contact, including fly balls, so her defense could make plays.
“It was crazy,” she said of the wind. “You never know where the ball’s going to go when it gets to the outfield. But my outfielders did a great job tracking the ball and everything.”
True enough. Getting grounders, pop ups and even seven strikeouts, MacKay threw a complete-game shutout to lead host Linganore to a 3-0 win over Oakdale.
MacKay’s gem came one day after her 18th birthday, and Lancers coach Andrea Poffinberger joked that the senior might not be available for a postgame interview because she was about to enjoy her birthday cake.
But MacKay gladly answered questions. One of the first ones dealt with how four of her strikeouts came in the first two innings, putting her on a power pitcher’s pace.
“That’s not me,” said MacKay, who scattered six hits. “I mix the ball up, throw the change-up, throw the drop ball to get the ground balls, pop ups, make easy outs for the defense that I trust them to make.”
They made pretty much all of them.
Shortstop Alexis Hardy ranged to her left twice to make nice plays — one on a grounder that MacKay appeared to get her glove on in the fifth, the other on a fly near the edge of the infield dirt in the seventh. Also, left fielder Emily Ausherman and right fielder Katie Healy tracked down fly balls.
“We have a pretty strong defense,” Poffinberger said. “We’ve been working on bits and pieces of it all year, so they played good defense behind her.”
A pitch-to-contact formula is nothing new for MacKay, who’s been a mainstay in the circle for years at Linganore.
“She’s just a grind-it-out kind of pitcher,” Poffinberger said. “She’s not overpowering, she knows what works for her and she knows keeping the batters off balance with different pitches, different speeds, things like that, is really her bread and butter.”
Getting ahead early in the count also plays a big role in MacKay’s success. She got 0-and-2 counts 10 times on Monday.
“That’s what I try to do every time,” she said. “Get to 0-2 and then I can move the ball outside the zone a little more.”
Conversely, she only fell behind 3-and-0 once, in the sixth, and that’s when she issued her only walk of the day.
By the time she gave up that free pass, though, the Lancers (9-3, 7-2 CMC) already held a 3-0 lead, courtesy of their three-run third inning.
MacKay started that rally with a leadoff double to left field, and Gracie Wilson followed with an infield single. Kyleigh Hull, MacKay’s courtesy runner, and Wilson both scored on pitches that got past the catcher. Freshman Bradyn MacKay, who is Camryn’s sister, walked and scored on Healy’s groundout to first.
The Lancers had to manufacture runs on Monday.
“That’s what I just told them, when we’re not hitting, we’ve got to be able to bunt and do some other things, steal and execute,” Poffinberger said.
Oakdale starter Janelle Bremner, seeing her most extensive time in the circle since returning from an injury, threw six scoreless innings. After being replaced to start the third inning, she resumed pitching duties in the fourth.
“She did really good,” Bears coach Danelle Locke said. “I’m really impressed with her location and her ability to keep everybody [off balance].”
Oakdale (3-6, 2-5) managed to get a runner on base in every inning except the fifth but had trouble stringing together hits. For instance, Tara Sothoron was stranded after hitting a two-out double off the left-field fence in the first.
Oakdale has also been working on its defense, and the Bears made several fine plays on hard-hit balls Monday, including right fielder Alaina Holloway on Healy’s line drive in the fourth.
