Thomas Johnson football fans haven’t had much to cheer about in recent years.
But after Thursday’s game, TJ players bolted over to the student section to join a raucous celebration that was already in progress.
As players yelled and jumped on the track, which still was plastered with silly string sprayed by exuberant cheerleaders earlier in the night, the school’s nearby band played loudly.
“That’s probably the best thing that’s happened in a while at this school,” Patriots senior A.J. Allen said. “I mean, those guys who filled the stands, we gave ‘em a show.”
True enough, and Allen had a starring role.
The dual-threat quarterback accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Patriots, who looked nothing like the win-starved program they’ve been for the past seven years, to a dominant 42-6 win over visiting North Hagerstown.
“This is the first game that we’ve showed that we really love each other, and TJ’s back on the map, man,” Allen said. “This is our first win on this home field. This is the best feeling, probably, I’ve ever had.”
Coming off a penalty-filled loss to Urbana, TJ (2-1) excelled in all facets of the game en route to ensuring that this would be the first fall since 2016 that it won more than one game.
“We did not execute at all last week,” first-year TJ head coach Beau Traber said. “We didn’t even have a shot to see what our offense even could’ve looked like. So it was just good to come out here and have everyone do their job.”
Allen’s job is to direct scoring drives, and he performed it with aplomb against the Hubs.
“He does it all,” Traber said. “He is the catalyst to everything we do here.”
Using his athleticism to get drive-sustaining gains on keepers or scrambles, Allen rushed for 145 yards on 15 carries and had touchdown runs of 2, 3 and 6 yards.
But he used his arm to produce the game’s first touchdown, firing a pass to Jacob Bumgardner, who made a nice falling catch in the right side of the end zone on the first play of the second quarter.
“I knew my guy would be open,” Allen said. “I made the throw and he went up and got the ball and gave us a touchdown. I love that guy.”
Allen, who completed 10 of 15 passes for 108 yards, who threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kostas Hunt, who made the grab in the left corner of the end zone with 33.7 seconds left in the first half to give the Patriots a 21-6 lead.
That score was set up when North Hagerstown lost the ball on a snap that got by the punter, putting the ball at the Hubs 20.
A similar play occurred in the third quarter. That time, Brendan Hubbard — a first-year varsity player who turned in a strong night as a defensive lineman — pounced on the loose ball.
Two plays later, Diontae Anderson scored on a 2-yard run.
Hubbard was a key part of a defense that managed to handle North Hagerstown’s hurry-up offense, which featured hard-to-tackle running back Luke Bragunier.
Bragunier scored on a 5-yard run to narrow TJ’s lead to 7-6 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter, but the Patriots kept the Hubs scoreless the rest of the night. Defenders like Hubbard, Liam Cumber and Keiton Wright sacked or pressured the quarterback and prevented big runs and broke up pass plays at crucial times.
“Our front seven’s got a lot of good players,” Traber said.
The Patriots also got takeaways to thwart what looked like promising North drives.
Bumgardner had an interception, diving for a tipped ball, and TJ recovered a NH fumble on a first-and-goal from the 2 in the third quarter.
Asked about his defense’s ability to handle the Hubs’ no-huddle, Traber said, “Hey, we did seven straight weeks in the summer with everybody here, so we should be in shape. We built for that, we’re ready to go. We’ve got a lot of people playing both ways, but they’re built for it.”
