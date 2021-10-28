WALKERSVILLE — Will Morgan was just trying to get the first down.
Faced with a fourth-and-6 from the Walkersville 48, the Middletown punter called his own number, receiving the snap and breaking upfield toward the first-down marker.
With the first down secured, Morgan kept running, cutting back across the middle of field toward the Knights sideline, slipping tacklers until he was in the end zone for a touchdown on the opening play of the second quarter.
An added emphasis on special teams over the past month began with a 71-yard opening kickoff return by Middletown’s Clarke Cheairs, while Morgan’s touchdown run helped lead the Knights to a 37-0 shutout over rival Walkersville on Thursday night.
“[Special teams] was a part that we really lacked in the big game against Linganore, and that’s something we’ve harped on every single practice since then,” Knights coach Collin Delauter said. “Fortunately it’s come a long way for us.”
“Definitely was an adrenaline rush afterward,” Morgan said of his touchdown. “We’ve been going over that every single practice over the whole year and finally to run, it’s nice to know [Delauter] trusts me.”
Since a 24-13 loss at Linganore at the beginning of this month, Middletown (7-2) has won four straight heading into the Class 2A West playoffs that begin next week. The Knights will host an opponent to be determined, while Walkersville (6-3) will wait to see if it will host a playoff game or go on the road.
“It’s a big confidence boost to roll into the playoffs, but we know we could easily see [Walkersville] again down the road,” Delauter said.
The Knights’ pass defense held the Lions to just two completions for 26 yards, before an injury to Walkersville quarterback Gavin Hughes forced Boston College-commit Jeremiah Franklin to switch positions from tight end to quarterback and finish out the game under center.
“We knew their passing game was a strong point for them,” Delauter said. “We focused on it all week long, and I’m really proud of the way the guys responded.”
Added Morgan: “Our defense has really stepped it up from the beginning of season with the adjustments we’ve made. I’m really proud of the way of the way the front four played tonight. It was definitely one of the toughest run games they’ve faced all year.”
Cheairs’ kickoff return set up the Knights with first-and-goal at the 5, and it resulted in a touchdown from a yard out by Carson Smith with 10:22 left in the first quarter.
Walkersville came away empty on its opening drive, a methodical 16-play drive that chewed up seven minutes of clock before the Lions turning the ball over on downs on an incomplete pass by Gavin Hughes at the Knights 15.
Between quarters, Delauter “had given his blessing” for Morgan to call the play on fourth down, and it put the Knights ahead 13-0 with 11:46 to play in the first half.
“It wasn’t really totally a fake, but it worked out that way,” Delauter said. “It was one of those things that was done on Will’s own. What a heads-up play.”
Morgan said he knew they could get the first down with the play, “But it felt good to take off and have the room,” Morgan said.
Cheairs added an 18-yard touchdown run, and Smith — who led the Knights with 16 carries for 167 yards — added an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Vince Flook III put the Knights ahead 34-0 with 1:53 before halftime with a strip sack of Hughes, recovering the fumble for a 34-yard touchdown.
“It was crazy, one of those too-good-to-be-true moments that I’ll remember forever,” Flook said. “I just saw green grass, and I focused on scooping the ball up and not missing the scoop.”
Jae Sean Fulton had 60 yards rushing on eight carries for Walkersville.
“Middletown definitely outplayed us tonight, but the good thing is the season’s not over,” Lions coach Joe Polce said. “The big takeaway is we’ve got practice tomorrow and film on Monday.”
