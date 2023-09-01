Frederick vs. Middletown Football
Buy Now

Frederick’s Newton Esseim (7) runs the ball en route to a touchdown, leaving Middletown’s Griffin Sheridan behind Friday at Frederick High School.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

On its opening drive of the season, Frederick High's football team scored on a 31-yard end around by senior Newton Essiem.

First-year starting quarterback Greyson Rollman took a one-step drop and faked like he was going to deliver a quick pass, only to slickly hand it off to Essiem, who was coming back across the formation and then outran the Middletown defense to the goal line.

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek

Tags

(5) comments

DickD

Frederick has speed, but they have an excellent passing game too, better than their running game, which suffered with the strong Middletown defense. One reception was unbelievable, a 30-40 yard gain from a diving finger tip catch. Frederick should havre won the 3A state championship last year, this year they will.

Middletown's ground game was very good, quarterback needs more experience, which will come. They will do very good against teams that are in their bracket.

Report Add Reply
gramps

Nice article, one tiny thing missing… the final score! Sports journalism at its best here at the FNP.

Report Add Reply
Andrew Schotz

Hi. Thanks for the question. It's in the story: "The common denominator on all three touchdowns was the Cadets' speed, and that proved to be the major difference in a 29-12 home win over Middletown on Friday night." -Andy Schotz, editor

Report Add Reply
DickD

Some bad coaching from Middletown, why pass on the five yard line when you have three more downs and got their running?

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Tough game, Knights. Better luck next time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription