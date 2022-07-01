Editor's Note: The All-Central Maryland Conference teams are selected by the league's coaches. The News-Post is not affiliated in any way with the teams or the selection process.
BASEBALL
SPIRES DIVISION
First Team
Ben Moore, Linganore, senior; Riley Smith, Urbana, junior; Brenday Yagesh, Urbana, senior; Keegan Johnson, Urbana, junior; Ryan DeSanto, Tuscarora, senior; Drew DeSanto, Tuscarora, senior; Kade Linton, Tuscarora, senior; Dominic Gomez, Tuscarora, senior; Evan Schultz, Oakdale, junior; Joe Pippin, Oakdale, senior.
Second Team
Eli DeRossi-Cytron, Urbana, sophomore; Thomas Wiles, Urbana, senior; Bryson Hutzell, South Hagerstown, junior; Luke Marunycz, Tuscarora, sophomore; Kyle Sanger, Tuscarora, senior; Luke Chappell, Thomas Johnson, junior; Logan Keepers, Thomas Johnson, freshman; Jacob Hnath, Thomas Johnson, sophomore; Taylor Goodrich, Frederick, junior; Henry Ortiz, North Hagerstown, sophomore.
Honorable Mention
RJ Scott, Frederick, senior; Anthony Venable, Frederick, sophomore; Ben Pearch, Thomas Johnson, junior; Danny Orr, Thomas Johnson, sophomore; Josh Sachar, Linganore, senior; Stephen Curry, Linganore, sophomore; Sam Martin, North Hagerstown, senior; Alex Clark, North Hagerstown, senior; Tyler Mackey, Oakdale, senior; Matt Copen, Oakdale, senior; James Kershner, South Hagerstown, senior; Kadin Holmes, South Hagerstown, senior; Andrew Edwards, Tuscarora, senior; Alex Angelidis, Tuscarora, junior; Logan Janney, Urbana, junior; Andrew Purcell, Urbana, junior.
GAMBRILL DIVISION
First Team
Joey McMannis, Catoctin, junior; Dalton Williams, Catoctin, senior; Oliver Ellison, Brunswick, junior; Evan Weaver, Boonsboro, senior; Joey Sweeney, Brunswick, senior; Matt Koenek, Boonsboro, junior; Jay Holler, Boonsboro, senior; Dylan Moser, Smithsburg, senior; Ethan Caudo, Smithsburg, senior; Noland Genies, Brunswick, senior.
Second Team
Dylan Nicholson, Catoctin, senior; Logan Simanski, Catoctin, senior; Connor Crum, Catoctin, senior; Joey Nicholson, Middletown, junior; Adam Dellamura, Walkersville, senior; Wyatt Divelbiss, Williamsport, junior; Michael Dyer, Boonsboro, senior; Dillon Smith, Smithsburg, senior; Travis Remsberg, Walkersville, senior; Andrew McElwain, Walkersville, senior.
Honorable Mention
Wyatt Jervis, Boonsboro, senior; Carter Stotelmyer, Boonsboro, senior; Gavin Hartman, Brunswick, senior; Jack Hamilton, Brunswick, junior; Noland Kinna, Catoctin, senior; Bryont Green, Catoctin, freshman; Wyatt Moxley, Middletown, junior; Fredy Diaz, Middletown, sophomore; Sam Bono, Smithsburg, junior; Cole McKeever, Smithsburg, senior; Peyton Isemann, Walkersville, senior; Gavin Hughes, Walkersville, senior; Alex Bromwell, Williamsport, senior; Kaden Jackson, Williamsport, senior.
SOFTBALL
SPIRES DIVISION
First Team
Kelly Durbin, Linganore, senior, pitcher-first base; Andrea Larson, Thomas Johnson, senior, pitcher; Camryn MacKay, Linganore, junior, pitcher; Gracie Nelson, Oakdale, senior, centerfield; Avery Neuman, Tuscarora, freshman, pitcher; Delaney Reefe, Urbana, junior, pitcher-catcher-shortstop; Delaney Ridgell, Linganore, senior, catcher; Grace Roark, Thomas Johnson, junior, pitcher; Madison Wade, South Hagerstown, sophomore, pitcher-first base; Briyana Wright, Thomas Johnson, senior, shorstop.
Second Team
Gracie Wilson, Linganore, sophomore, center field-pitcher; Kayla Talbert, North Hagerstown, junior, shortstop-pitcher; Tara Sothoron, Oakdale, junior, third base; Paige Whittington, South Hagerstown, senior center field; Sydney Gonciarz, Thomas Johnson, senior, catcher; Camryn Senuta, Thomas Johnson, junior, third base; Cici Bullock, Urbana, junior, catcher-first base; Devyn McFarland, Linganore, junior, second base; Leo Cline, Linganore, sophomore, first base-outfield;designated player; Claire Thomas, Linganore, senior, third base.
Honorable Mention
Paige Hall, Frederick, freshman, pitcher; Maison Burton, Frederick, senior, first base-third base; Abbie Jennings, Thomas Johnson, junior, second base; Samiyah Abdul-Khabir, Thomas Johnson, freshman, right field; Katie Healy, Linganore, junior, outfield; Emily Ausherman, Linganore, junior, outfield; Haylee Williams, North Hagerstown, senior, outfield-catcher; Terri Williams, North Hagerstown, sophomore, outfield-shortstop; Hailey Zimmerman, Oakdale, sophomore, shortstop; Brooke Pellas, Oakdale, sophomore, catcher; Kyia Keith, South Hagerstown, senior, catcher; Leah Palmer, South Hagerstown, junior, shortstop; Mackenzie Facine, Tuscarora, sophomore, second base; Emma Livingston, Tuscarora; Maggie Hummer, Urbana, junior, catcher-left field; Carleigh Magers, Urbana, sophomore, third base-first base.
GAMRBILL DIVISION
First Team
Taylor Broadbent, Middletown; Madison Lepeonka, Walkersville; Taylor Smith, Catoctin; Juliette Bragunier, Williamsport; Madison Taylor, Boonsboro; Sydney Hartle, Boonsboro; Avery Sickeri, Catoctin; Meghan Gray, Catoctin; Ashlynn Routzahn, Middletown; Caroline Hinkelman, Walkersville.
Second Team
Kayla Carr, Middletown; Emmalee Burker, Boonsboro; Kara Watkins, Catoctin; Sydney Leadbetter, Middletown; Anna Putnam, Brunswick; Hailey Putnam, Walkersville; Lyndsey Kolich, Smithsburg; Camille Jones, Middletown; McKenna Weaver, Williamsport; Sage Haller, Boonsboro.
Honorable Mention
Haylee Hartman, Boonsboro; Ava Nelson, Boonsboro; Emmy Minnick, Brunswick; Brooke Monday, Brunswick; Raegan Miller, Catoctin; Madison Ohler, Catoctin; Morgan Gross, Middletown; Chloe Saunders, Middletown; Hayleigh Brawner, Smithsburg; Chloe Whittington, Smithsburg; Ella Montgomery, Walkersville; Alexis Offutt, Walkersville; Brianna Koontz, Williamsport; Natalie Melby, Williamsport.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
SPIRES DIVISION
First Team
Nathan Wooster, Oakdale, 4x800 relay; David Tresller, Oakdale, 4x800 relay; Malakai Meertens, Oakdale, 4x800 relay; Sam Skinner, Oakdale, 4x800 relay; Arthur Core, Frederick, 110 hurdles; Cole Schotterbeck, South Hagerstown, 100; Christopher Sappe, Urbana, 1,600; Christopher Hall, Thomas Johnson, 4x200 relay; Simon Essono, Thomas Johnson, 4x200 relay; Kostas Hunt, Thomas Johnson, 4x200 relay; Sean Snody, Thomas Johnson, 4x200 relay; Simon Essono, Thomas Johnson, 400; Cole Williamson, Linganore, 3,200; Scott Mason, Oakdale, 300 hurdles; Cole Schlotterbeck, South Hagerstown, 200; Christopher Sappe, Urbana, 800; Nashon McKinney-Spear, Frederick, 4x100 relay; Newton Esseim, Frederick, 4x100 relay; Joseph Poleate, Frederick, 4x100 relay; Reginald Snowden, Frederick, 4x100 relay; Davis Shelton, Urbana, 4x400 relay; Juan Barberena, Urbana, 4x400 relay; Christopher Sappe, Urbana, 4x400 relay; Jordan Sofon, Urbana, 4x400 relay; Edwin Niemandt, Tuscarora, high jump; Joseph Poleate, Frederick, long jump; Sylvestre Olofio, Thomas Johnson, triple jump; Samuel Starrs, Oakdale, pole vault; Logan Rich, Linganore, discus; Jacob Cannon, Linganore, shot put.
Second Team
Kokou Emejue, Frederick, 4x800 relay; Gavin Legge, Frederick, 4x800 relay; Thomas McReal, Frederick, 4x800 relay; Tyler Kim, Frederick, 4x800 relay; Andrew Moxley, Linganore, 110 hurdles; Korell Asamoah, Tuscarora, 100; Jack Sears, Linganore, 1,600; Edwin Niemandt, Tuscarora, 4x200 relay; Adebola Adeyemi, Tuscarora, 4x200 relay; Cameron Ellis, Tuscarora, 4x200 relay; Korell Asamoah, Tuscarora, 4x200 relay; Bavan Nadarajah, Oakdale, 400; Abhishek Mudireddy, Oakdale, 3,200; Ryder Johnson, North Hagerstown, 300 hurdles; Sean Snody, Thomas Johnson, 200; Samuel Metzner, Linganore, 800; Edwin Niemandt, Tuscarora, 4x100 relay; Adebola Adeyemi, Tuscarora, 4x100 relay; Cameron Ellis, Tuscarora, 4x100 relay; Korell Asamoah, Tuscarora, 4x100 relay; Samuel Metzner, Linganore, 4x400 relay; Aidan Nanda, Linganore, 4x400 relay; Jack Sears, Linganore, 4x400 relay; Kyle Walker, Linganore, 4x400 relay; Timmy Conner, Linganore, high jump; Nason McKinne-Spear, Frederick, long jump; Kristian Moore, Oakdale, triple jump; Brayden Ecker, Thomas Johnson, pole vault; Ethan VanMeter, South Hagerstown, discus; Chase Schultz, Linganore, shot put.
GAMBRILL DIVISION
First Team
Ray Gibson, Brunswick, 4x800 relay; Ben Weatherhead, Brunswick, 4x800 relay; Andrew McGillivray, Brunswick, 4x800 relay; Caleb Shullenbarger, Brunswick, 4x800 relay; Luke Humble, Middletown, 110 hurdles; Aidan Simmons, Walkersville, 100; Liam Fisher, Smithsburg, 1,600; Andrew Simmons, Walkersville, 4x200 relay; Nathaniel Churco, Walkersville, 4x200 relay; Aidan Simmons, Walkersville, 4x200 relay; Tobenna Ogwulu, Walkersville, 4x200 relay; Cameron Rejonis, Smithsburg, 400; Sean Milligan, Smithsburg, 3,200; Mason Worley, Walkersville, 300 hurdles; Brody Buffington, Catoctin, 200; Cameron Rejonis, Smithsburg, 800; DePriest Daniels, Brunswick, 4x100 relay; Brian Holland, Brunswick, 4x100 relay; Elijah Florian, Brunswick, 4x100 relay; Jackson Acker, Brunswick, 4x100 relay; Levi Zilneus, Middletown, 4x400 relay; Nanjo Levec, Middletown, 4x400 relay; Joseph Frizzell, Middletown, 4x400 relay; Liam Wilson, Middletown, 4x400 relay; Levi Zilneus, Middletown, high jump; Brody Buffington, Catoctin, long jump; Furious Trammel, Catoctin, triple jump; Jonathan Hombach, Walkersville, pole vault; Alec Carpenter, Middletown, discus; Derick Tossah, Walkersville, shot put.
Second Team
Dennis Lease, Catoctin, 4x800 relay; Gabriel Riling, Catoctin, 4x800 relay; Daniel Hoyle, Catoctin, 4x800 relay; Alexander Contreras, Catoctin, 4x800; Owen Cottrell, Middletown, 110 hurdles; Andrew Simmons, Walkersville, 100; Ray Gibson, Brunswick, 1,600; DePriest Daniels, Brunswick, 4x200 relay; Michael Johnson, Brunswick, 4x200 relay; Elijah Florian, Brunswick, 4x200 relay; Jackson Acker, Brunswick, 4x200 relay; Furious Trammel, Catoctin, 400; Baron Ropp, Middletown, 3,200; Owen Cottrell, Middletown, 300 hurdles; Aidan Simmons, Walkersville, 200; Caleb Shullenbarger, Brunswick, 800; La'Derick O'Neal, Middletown, 4x100 relay; Luke Humble, Middletown, 4x100 relay; Chris Brown, Middletown, 4x100 relay; Nanjo Levec, Middletown, 4x100 relay; Yahir Lemus, Walkersville, 4x400 relay; Nathaniel Crosse, Walkersville, 4x400 relay; Logan Reese, Walkersville, 4x400 relay; Travis Buakah, Walkersville, 4x400 relay; Nanjo Levec, Middletown, high jump; Brian Holland, Brunswick, long jump; Le'Derek O'Neal, Middletown, triple jump; Benjamin Hombach, Walkersville, pole vault; Garrett Sullivan, Catoctin, discus; Chris Brown, Middletown, shot put.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
SPIRES DIVISION
First Team
Gemma Davies, Linganore, 4x800 relay; Anna Quackenbush, Linganore, 4x800 relay; Audrey Meadows, Linganore, 4-800 relay; Caroline Perrone, Linganore, 4x800 relay; Angeline Amefia, Urbana, 100 hurdles; Heidi Nkrumah, Tuscarora, 100; Mikayla Moxley, Linganore, 1,600; Haley Smith, Urbana, 4x200 relay; Cameron Vu, Urbana, 4x200 relay; Angeline Amefia, Urbana, 4x200 relay; Tessa Stanley, Urbana, 4x200 relay; Sofia Cedrone, Urbana, 400; Caroline Perrone, Linganore, 3,200; Ellen Gill, Oakdale, 300 hurdles; Tessa Stanley, Urbana, 200; Mikayla Moxley, Linganore, 800; Haley Smith, Urbana, 4x100 relay; Angeline Amefia, Urbana, 4x100 relay; Divine Bamgboye, Urbana, 4x100 relay; Tessa Stanley, Urbana, 4x100 relay; Katelin DeFilippis, Linganore, 4x400 relay; Caroline Perrone, Linganore, 4x400 relay; Gemma Davies, Linganore, 4x400 relay; Juliana Nardini, Linganore, 4x400 relay; Juliana Nardini, Linganore, high jump; Cia Siewe, Urbana, long jump; Khady Ndiaye, Tuscarora, triple jump; Elisa Ramos, Thomas Johnson, pole vault; Samantha Heyison, Urbana, discus; Fiona Ageykum, Urbana, shot put.
Second Team
Sanjana Ranasinghe, Urbana, 4x800 relay; Addison Lauer, Urbana, 4x800 relay; Maia Bell, Urbana, 4x800 relay; Lyna Beraich, Urbana, 4x800 relay; Kenna Fox, Oakdale, 100 hurdles; Taylor Beaver, Thomas Johnson, 100; Katelin DeFilippis, Linganore, 1,600; Ellen Gill, Oakdale, 4x200 relay; Hanna Snyder, Oakdale, 4x200 relay; Indya Brown, Oakdale, 4x200 relay; Kenna Fox, Oakdale, 4x200 relay; Camryn Lowery, Urbana, 400; Katelin DeFilippis, Linganore, 3,200; Melanie Barger, Linganore, 300 hurdles; Divine Bamgboye, Urbana, 200; Ella Wilson, Thomas Johnson, 800; Taylor Hilliard, Tuscarora, 4x100 relay; Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Tuscarora, 4x100 relay; Katherine Vine, Tuscarora, 4x100 relay; Heidi Nkrumah, Tuscarora, 4x100 relay; Keira Mistry, Urbana, 4x400 relay; Haley Smith, Urbana, 4x400 relay; Anna Rodriguez, Urbana, 4x400 relay; Sanjana Ranasinghe, Urbana, 4x400 relay; Areyana Snowden, Frederick, high jump; Elisa Ramos, Thomas Johnson, long jump; Elisa Ramos, Thomas Johnson, triple jump; Nia Kombe-Jarvis, Urbana, pole vault; Fiona Agyekum, Urbana, discus; Samantha Heyison, Urbana, shot put.
GAMBRILL DIVISION
First Team
Kayla Hawbecker, Smithsburg, 4x800 relay; Maren McFarland, Smithsburg, 4x800 relay; Michaela Gross, Smithsburg, 4x800 relay; Cora Gentzel, Smithsburg, 4x800 relay; Ava Allen, Middletown, 100 hurdles; Valerie Boards, Walkersville, 100; Kayla Hawbecker, Smithsburg, 1,600; Doxa Babatunde, Middletown, 4x200 relay; Haille Otto, Middletown, 4x200 relay; Ava Allen, Middletown, 4x200 relay; Sophie Frizzell, Middletown, 4x200 relay; Hayley Lucido, Middletown, 400; Caroline Matthews, Boonsboro, 3,200; Sophie Frizzell, Middletown, 300 hurdles; Valeria Boards, Walkersville, 200; Hayley Lucido, Middletown, 800; Jenna Howe, Smithsburg, 4x100 relay; Amanda Hawbecker, Smithsburg, 4x100 relay; Taylor King, Smithsburg, 4x100 relay; Alaina Pate, Smithsburg, 4x100 relay; Alexis Zimmerman, Smithsburg, 4x400 relay; Amanda Hawbecker, Smithsburg, 4x400 relay; Grace Ellis, Smithsburg, 4x400 relay; Taylor King, Smithsburg, 4x400 relay; Gabby Cook, Boonsboro, high jump; Hayley Lucido, Middletown, long jump; Ava Allen, Middletown, triple jump; Ava Allen, Middletown, pole vault; Kaitlyn Queen, Boonsboro, discus; Maggie Williams, Brunswick, shot put.
Second Team
Sarah Goodyear, Middletown, 4x800 relay; Kaylee Franklin, Middletown, 4x800 relay; Michaela Gross, Middletown, 4x800 relay; Cora Gentzel, Middletown, 4x800 relay; Alexis Hymes, Smithsburg, 100 hurdles; Atiya Jackson, Brunswick, 100; Campbell Caldwell, Middletown, 1,600; Jenna Howe, Smithsburg, 4x200 relay; Amanda Hawbecker, Smithsburg, 4x200 relay; Taylor King, Smithsburg, 4x200 relay; Alaina Pate, Smithsburg, 4x200 relay; Alexis Zimmerman, Smithsburg, 400; Jenna Conley, Catoctin, 3,200; Taylor King, Smithsburg, 300 hurdles; Alexis Zimmerman, Smithsburg, 300; Kayla Hawbaker, Smithsburg, 800; Leah Cook, Brunswick, 4x100 relay; Gabby DeMarco, Brunswick, 4x100 relay; Hannah Estep, Brunswick, 4x100 relay; Atiya Jackson, Brunswick, 4x100 relay; Summer Auth, Boonsboro, 4x400 relay; Caroline Matthews, Boonsboro, 4x400 relay; Carlee Smith, Boonsboro, 4x400 relay; Macie Horton, Boonsboro, 4x400 relay; Haille Otto, Middletown, high jump; Sophie Frizzell, Middletown, long jump; Haille Otto, Middletown, triple jump; Hannah Estep, Brunswick, pole vault; Lily Proctor, Smithsburg, discus; Kaitlyn Queen, shot put.
GIRLS TENNIS
SPIRES DIVISION
First Team
Madison Warren, Thomas Johnson, singles; Shloka Tambat, Urbana, singles; Lauren Broder, Urbana, doubles; Meredith Flynn, Urbana, doubles; McKenzie Fritz, South Hagerstown, doubles; Amanda Frushour, South Hagerstown, doubles; Lindsey Croghan, Urbana, doubles; Diya Rawal, Urbana, doubles.
Second Team
Anny Frye, Tuscarora, singles; Polina Burkhard, Oakdale, singles; Arwen Ki, Tuscarora, doubles; Kinsley Taylor, Tuscarora, doubles; Mae Crews, South Hagerstown, doubles; Riley Troxell, South Hagerstown, doubles; Priya Patel, Urbana, doubles; Alexander Paige, Urbana, doubles.
Honorable Mention
Priyanka Gupta, Tuscarora, singles; Morgan Overman, Oakdale, singles; Chloe Kim, Urbana, singles; Alexa Wetrogan, Linganore, singles; Faith Pau, Frederick, doubles; Symone Phillips, Frederick, doubles; Lilia Mills, South Hagerstown, doubles; Lindsey Rasco, South Hagerstown, doubles; Addie Schneider, Tuscarora, doubles; Andreea Pepenel, Tuscarora, doubles; Vivian Presgraves, Frederick; Maeva Razanakoto, Frederick, doubles; Marley Knight, North Hagerstown, doubles; Annie Smith, North Hagerstown, doubles; Lauren Hobbs, North Hagerstown, doubles; Emily Gasaway, North Hagerstown, doubles.
GAMBRILL DIVISION
First Team
Ella Troxell, Middletown, singles; Abigail Lieu, Walkersville, singles; Sharon Martin, Middletown, doubles; Natalie Fox, Middletown, doubles; Caitlin Riddlemoser, Walkersville, doubles; Jenna Miner, Walkersville, doubles; Ash Butler, Middletown, doubles; Olivia Yeatman, Middletown, doubles.
Second Team
Kiera McDonald, Brunswick, singles; Lauren Toms, Williamsport, singles; Chelsea Kreps, Williamsport, doubles; Grace Caudell, Williamsport, doubles; Rylee Waters, Boonsboro, doubles; Breann Reed, Boonsboro, doubles; Maddie Luehesen, Smithsburg, doubles; Ashley Eichelberger, Smithsburg, doubles.
Honorable Mention
Quinn Law-Knotts, Catoctin, singles; Zoe Razunguzwa, Brunswick, singles; Saumaya Padha, Boonsboro, singles; Cami Row, Boonsboro, singles; Atlee Hilliard, Smithsburg, singles; Chloe Fisher, Smithsburg, singles; Gabi Page, Middletown, doubles; Sarah Kaminski, Middletown, doubles; Madi Shawver, Brunswick, doubles; Jacie Powell, Brunswick, doubles; Ava Reed, Williamsport, doubles; Elizabeth Warren, Williamsport, doubles; Alexis Linetty, Smithsburg, doubles; Trenity Green, Smithsburg, doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
SPIRES DIVISION
First Team
Nicholas Novitski, Oakdale, singles; Charles Lowery, Urbana, singles; Stanley Zou, Frederick, doubles; Liam McKay, Frederick, doubles; Rahul Harish, Urbana, doubles; Ayush Joshi, Urbana, doubles; James Garvey, Urbana, doubles; Nikhil Kurian, Urbana, doubles.
Second Team
Javin Ahuja, Urbana, singles; Lleyton Foster, North Hagerstown, singles; Scott Parker, Oakdale, doubles; Caleb Wemau, Oakdale, doubles; Zander Templeton, Frederick, doubles; Raqib Uddin, Frederick, doubles; George Miller, Tuscarora, doubles; Hayden Taylor, Tuscarora, doubles.
Honorable Mention
Ben Anspach, Tuscarora, singles; Sam Mitchel, Oakdale, singles; Marshall Knight, Frederick, singles; Mitia Razankoto, Frederick, doubles; Gabe Hrelian, Frederick, doubles; Tanish Gupta, North Hagerstown, doubles; Ian Watts, North Hagerstown, doubles; Brady Vlha, Linganore, doubles; Danny Hester, Linganore, doubles; Ben Farmer, South Hagerstown, doubles; Dominic Runfola, South Hagerstown, doubles; Will Anspach, Tuscarora, doubles; Paizabu Min, Tuscarora, doubles; Humza Husain, Urbana, doubles; Nanda Kota, Urbana, doubles; Parker Rotterging, Oakdale, doubles; Hitesh Bhetalam, Oakdale, doubles.
GAMBRILL DIVISION
First Team
Hunter Liao, Boonsboro, singles; Tyler James, Middletown, singles; Nick Stotler, Boonsboro, doubles; Bryan Duft, Boonsboro, doubles; Ethan Miller, Middletown, doubles; Aidan Bliss, Middletown, doubles; Josh Hauser, Middletown, doubles; Giovanni Rossi, Middletown, doubles.
Second Team
John Nadzam, Boonsboro, singles; Joe Kennedy, Brunswick, singles; Jack Bolton, Middletown, doubles; Preston Gmernicki, Middletown, doubles; Isaac Hatch, Brunswick, doubles; Zach Ahern, Brunswick, doubles; Joey Breeden, Boonsboro, doubles; Maxx Margob, Boonsboro, doubles.
Honorable Mention
Ben Kennedy, Brunswick, singles; Giacomo Rossi, Middletown, singles; Daniel Liu, Middletown, singles; Mason Bauer, Williamsport, doubles; Jake Hudson, Williamsport, doubles; Alex Bobobfchak, Brunswick, doubles; Hayden Byrd, Brunswick, doubles; Gavin Spielman, Williamsport, doubles; Ian Lane, Williamsport, doubles.
BOYS LACROSSE
SPIRES DIVISION
First Team
Sean Mullineaux, Linganore, senior, attack; Andrew Cramer, Tuscarora, senior, midfield; Matt Nichols, Tuscarora, junior, attack; Gavin McKay, Urbana, junior, attack; Hunter Bryant, Urbana, junior, midfield; Troy Ulisney, Oakdale, junior, attack; Eli Etzler, Linganore, senior, midfield-FOGO; Joey Skowron, Linganore, senior, defense; Dominic Savoy, Urbana, senior, defense; Justin Tundo, Urbana, senior, defense; Jackson Curtis, Linganore, junior goalie.
Second Team
Cole Stansbury, Linganore, senior, attack; John Collins, Tuscarora, junior, attack; Andrew Bennett, Urbana, senior, midfield; Brady Martin, Frederick, senior, midfield; Shaun Wright, Oakdale, sophomore, attack; Billy Coughlin, Thomas Johnson, senior, attack; Rory Blanchard, Oakdale, junior, midfield-FOGO; Chase Whitmer, Linganore, junior, defense; Owen Stup, Tuscarora, junior, defense; Tyson Thompson, Oakdale, senior, defense; Carter Berg, Urbana, junior, goalie.
Honorable Mention
Sean Morton, Frederick, junior, midfield-FOGO; TJ Weaver, Frederick, junior, goalie; Ryan Fitzgerald, Thomas Johnson, goalie; Eli Cornell, Thomas Johnson, senior, attack; David Turnbull, Linganore, junior, LSM; Owen Drenner, Linganore, senior, midfield; Aidan Clark, North Hagerstown, sophomore, goalie; Zach Moore, North Hagerstown, junior, midfield; CJ Bryan, South Hagerstown, senior, midfield; Joseph Fox, South Hagerstown, sophomore goalie; Koren Burdette, Tuscarora, sophomore, midfield; Thomas McGough, Tuscarora, senior, defense; Aidan Himes, Urbana, freshman, defense; Joey Harrell, Urbana, senior, DMID; Graham Miller, Oakdale, senior, midfield; Graham Hill, Oakdale, senior defense.
GAMBRILL DIVISION
First Team
Paul Garza, Walkersville, senior, midfield; Jake Brandenburg, Middletown, senior, attack; Judd Boniface, Middletown, senior, midfield; Ryan Linn, Smithsburg, senior, attack; JT Harich, Brunswick, senior, attack; Alex Scholl, Smithsburg, senior, midfield; Isaac Herbert, Brunswick, junior, midfield-FOGO; Colin Byrne, Catoctin, junior, defense; Kieran Hofsegang, Middletown, junior, defense; Sam McHugh, Middletown, junior, defense; Zachary Von Gurriel, Smithsburg, junior, goalie.
Second Team
Jameson Doll, Catoctin, junior, attack; Ethan Guillott, Walkersville, junior, attack; Blake Shoemaker, Walkersville, senior, attack; Josh Cadle, Brunswick, senior, attack; Diego Garza, Walkersville, freshman, attack; Broden Moran, Middletown, senior, attack; Clark Smith, Smithsburg, junior, midfield-FOGO; Domenic Rucci, Smithsburg, senior, defense; Casen Mitchell, Middletown, senior, defense; Ashton Redman, Smithsburg, sophomore, defense; Jake Wells, Boonsboro, senior, goalie.
Honorable Mention
Drew Glines, Boonsboro, senior, midfield; Jessee McGuffin, Boonsboro, junior, midfield; Cameron Cornett, Brunswick, senior, midfield; Charlie Lawrence, Brunswick, senior, goalie; Charles Dougherty, Catoctin, sophomore, attack; JC McCallion, Catoctin, junior, defense; Griffin Sheridan, Middletown, sophomore, midfield; Gavin Verling, Middletown, junior, goalie; Kyle Batey, Smithsburg, senior, midfield; Josh Hegbe, Smithsburg, junior, defense; Jayden Sifer, Walkersville, senior, midfield-FOGO; Brad Bauchiero, Walkersville, senior, defense.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SPIRES DIVISION
First Team
Kasey Beach, Urbana, senior, midfield; Sofia Cedrone, Urbana, senior, defense; Paige White, Urbana, sophomore, midfield; Kamryn Davis, Thomas Johnson, freshman, midfield; Leah Coletti, Linganore, senior, attack; Reese Wallich, Linganore, sophomore, attack; Leah Doy, Linganore, sophomore, attack; Grace Doy, Linganore, senior, midfield; Arianna Tucci, Tuscarora, junior, midfield; Delaney Stup, Tuscarora, freshman, midfield; Nicole Sibold, Frederick, junior, midfield; Allison Finley, Oakdale, freshman, midfield; Payton Boteler, Linganore, sophomore, goalie.
Second Team
Kellie Voorhees, Urbana, junior, midfield; Taylor Reel, Urbana, junior, attack; Cally Sybrant, Urbana, junior, defense; Meg Hummel, Linganore, sophomore, midfield; Alyssa Hartis, Tuscarora, freshman, attack; Laura Mancinelli, Tuscarora, senior, defense; Cedar Shapiro, Frederick, senior, attack; Caroline Layman, Frederick, sophomore, defense; Paige Overeem, Oakdale, sophomore, attack; McKenna Witt, Oakdale, junior, midfield; Sophie Jack, Thomas Johnson, senior, midfield; Brianna Amick, Tuscarora, sophomore, goalie.
Honorable Mention
Lizzie Goodwin, Frederick, sophomore, midfield; Loghan Lennox, Frederick, senior, midfield; Ella Johnson, Thomas Johnson, freshman, midfield; Elizabeth Bauer, Thomas Johnson, sophomore, attack; Annabel Geisler, Linganore, sophomore, attack; Savannah Donahue, Linganore, junior, defense; Avery Byard, North Hagerstown, sophomore, midfield; Riley Lutz, North Hagerstown, sophomore, midfield; Daphne Pro, South Hagerstown, sophomore, midfield; Lavonne James, South Hagerstown, freshman, defense; Ashley Elliott, Tuscarora, senior, attack; Tori Hampton, Tuscarora, junior, midfield; Cassidy Irish, Urbana, senior, defense; Caroline Croft, Urbana, junior, midfield; Samantha Hartz, Oakdale, junior, defense; Josie Boonshaft, Oakdale, junior, attack.
GAMBRILL DIVISION
First Team
Julia Harris, Middletown, senior, attack; Ellery Bowman, Middletown, junior, midfield; Sam McDonough, Walkersville, sophomore, midfield; Ava Selby, Boonsboro, senior, midfield; Maddie Kesselring, Smithsburg, junior, attack; Nicole Malasky, Boonsboro, freshman, midfield; Bri Ellis, Smithsburg, junior, defense; Natalie Meyer, Walkersville, junior, attack; Abby LaPadula, Middletown, sophomore, attack; Chloe Gaines, Walkersville, sophomore, midfield; Bree Shiley, Brunswick, junior, midfield; Amy Grace Bizzell, Middletown, junior, attack; Helen Bartman, Middletown, junior, goalie.
Second Team
Danica Radaker, Smithsburg, sophomore, defense; Lexie Wilt, Boonsboro, junior, attack; Bella Dos Santos, Middletown, senior, midfield; Norah Keller, Smithsburg, junior, midfield; Taeler Stouffer, Boonsboro, freshman, attack-midfield; Kiley Coulby, Middletown, junior, defense; Anna Kerns, Brunswick, senior, midfield; Micah Stine, Boonsboro, senior, midfield; Rebekah Zentz, Catoctin, freshman, midfield; Jess Doree, Middletown, freshman, attack; Anna Kate Davis, Boonsboro, junior, attack; Cadence Krall, Boonsboro, senior, goalie.
Honorable Mention
Ayden Chesnutwood, Boonsboro, senior, midfield; Bekah Meiklejohn, Boonsboro, freshman, midfield; Abbey Bolingbroke, Brunswick, senior, goalie; Morgan Hull, Brunswick, senior, midfield; Lauren Kelly, Catoctin, freshman, midfield; Alayna Kelly, Catoctin, freshman, attack; Vera Winchester Dodman, Middletown, junior, midfield; Grace Stottlemeyer, Middletown, senior, defense; Emma Wilkinson, Smithsburg, senior, goalie; Kiersten Mislan, Smithsburg, junior, defense; Skylar McDonough, Walkersville, junior, midfield; Ericka Ball, Walkersville, senior, defense.
