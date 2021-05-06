Spring sports practice officially kicked off in Frederick County on April 17, and the feeling that enveloped them was abnormal and normal at the same time.
For starters, the weather was mild, almost 60 degrees, a far cry from the frosty conditions that normally greet them on the first day of spring sports practice in the middle of March.
Players and coaches also wore facial coverings as they went about their work, a lingering sign that the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over.
But, otherwise, the scenes looked like they normally would — the pings of baseballs and softballs meeting metal bats, the sound of a starter’s pistol at the track, laughter, teasing, yelling and the joys and challenges that come along with competing in a team setting — and that by itself represented a big victory of sorts.
“It’s the best feeling in the entire world, the highlight of my day every day,” Middletown senior lacrosse player Alyssa Daley said. “Being back playing with my best friends, it’s just so much fun.”
Almost two years have passed since Frederick County high schools have competed in a spring sports season, a previously unimaginable absence before the pandemic and one that ends Friday with the resumption of games and competitions in baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls track and field.
“It’s a huge, huge relief,” Urbana softball coach Frank Husson said. “After living basically like hermits for the past year, for the kids to get out and partake in an activity with friends, one many of them have been doing for a long time together, it’s just a really nice, positive experience.”
No one could have imagined the spring season being wiped away entirely last year. Even after the pandemic struck last March and the overall health of the county deteriorated rapidly, school and health officials did their best to provide some sort of season, even if it was in a drastically reduced format.
Ultimately, it proved akin to chasing that dangling carrot, and the spring season, much like the school year, was shut down entirely for in-person activity.
For the athletes, it was devastating, particularly the seniors who would suddenly never get the chance to compete for their high schools again.
“I try not to talk about it, try not to think about it,” said Middletown girls lacrosse coach Tyler White, who believed he had a team capable of challenging for a state title last spring. “But how can you not?”
Frederick girls lacrosse coach Brandon Brewbaker said, “It was emotional. You spend so much time with the kids, and, in a way, we never got to say goodbye. We can still text and call and follow how they are doing, but it’s different than seeing them out there on senior night or in the team circle at the end of the season. I have literally watched these kids grow up and have known many of them since they were 3 or 4.”
This spring season arrives with a few unique challenges.
For some seniors, it will be the first time they are competing on the varsity level since the lost year denied them the chance to get their feet wet as underclassmen.
“Even though they are seniors, it’s kind of like their rookie year,” said Phil Rhodes, who will begin his final season of a 30-year run as Frederick High’s baseball coach, grateful for the opportunity.
Athletes and teams have also spent the past three weeks largely confined to their own circles as they prepare for the season.
“We haven’t had the chance to scrimmage other teams, see how things are really flowing and then tweak things in practice,” White said. “We are jumping right into competitive games without being able to do some of the things we normally would.”
The season also comes with a giant caveat.
On May 19, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association will convene a meeting of its Board of Control to determine if a two-week regional and state playoff period would be part of this spring season.
The ending date, June 19, for the spring season will remain the same no matter what, and teams that are eliminated from the playoffs will have the option of continuing to play games up until that date, according to Kevin Kendro, the supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities in Frederick County who serves on the MPSSAA board.
The proposal has drawn a mixed reaction from coaches across the county.
They all see the value in giving the athletes the chance to compete for a state championship. For various logistical reasons, there were no playoffs and no state championships awarded during the recently completed winter and fall seasons.
However, senior athletes will be confronted with the choice of participating in a postseason event with their team or spending Senior Week at the beach with friends following graduation. The two-week playoffs would begin June 7.
Some counties might choose to opt out of postseason competition, which could diminish its quality and competitiveness.
Those issues will be discussed at the May 19 meeting prior to the board voting on whether to institute playoffs for this spring season.
No matter what it decides, the enthusiasm for the return of spring sports won’t be diminished.
“I am so excited for this Friday,” Kendro said. “I can’t wait to walk out to a tennis court or a baseball or softball or lacrosse field and see our spring athletes competing. They have waited patiently for this chance. It will bring a little sense of normalcy, spring sports happening during the spring time. It’s going to mean so much to so many people.”
