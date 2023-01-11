On the verge of qualifying for the state wrestling tournament last spring, Martin Williams strayed from his typical practice and wound up paying the price.
Wrestling for Walkersville High School in the Class 2A West regional semifinals at 220 pounds last February, Williams fully extended one of his arms on the mat. It’s something he generally doesn’t do because it creates an immediate target for his opponent to either exploit or accidentally injure.
Sure enough, Manchester Valley’s Kobe Pennewell chopped down on Williams’ extended elbow, creating an injury that prevented Williams from fully extending his arm in the immediate aftermath. Barely able to continue wrestling, Williams was pinned in 4 minutes, 51 seconds, leaving him one win shy of qualifying for states.
“I was pretty upset,” said Williams, a junior now wrestling at 220 for Urbana after the Hawks won a pair of duals Wednesday night at Tuscarora High School. They beat Tuscarora 56-24 and then, in the second match of the night, rolled past Frederick High 54-24.
“Everyone [on the Walkersville team] would have been pretty hype for my first year making it all the way to states.”
He said such an experience “would have been pretty great.”
Now Williams has a fresh start after moving with his family and transferring to Urbana. He said he is 17-5 this season and recently placed second at 220 at the formidable Hub Cup tournament in Hagerstown.
With the Hawks, he joined a room with four returning state qualifiers. His regular practice partner is AJ Corso, one of the top-ranked heavyweights in the state who placed fourth at the Class 4A-3A state meet last March at 285.
“He is making me better, and I feel like I am making him better,” Williams said of Corso.
On Wednesday night, Williams won both of his matches by fall. He pinned Tuscarora’s Oscar Murcia in 2 minutes, 47 seconds, and later pinned Frederick’s Ed Mattern in 1:38 to give the Hawks the lead for good after they trailed 24-6 at one point.
Urbana earned pins in the final eight bouts over the Cadets, spanning from 160 pounds to 120 pounds, as part of a string of 48 unanswered points.
“Two-twenty is a weight where a lot of teams struggle to fill,” Corso said. “It’s definitely a weight where few kids come out to wrestle for. So, having someone in there who can get pins on a regular basis is great. It really helps the whole team a lot.”
Williams’ goal this season is to qualify for states.
“It feels like I missed out last year,” he said.
Though, he confessed, “I need to slow down and listen to what my coaches say, sometimes.”
In the nightcap, Tuscarora rallied for a 43-27 victory over Frederick to improve to 4-3 overall.
The Titans trailed 27-19 before winning the final five bouts, spanning from 285 pounds to 126.
“I think we could have been a little tougher against Urbana. But I think we looked a little better against Frederick,” Titans coach Trey Coates said. “I don’t know. We are a very young team right now. So, we still make those young-guy mistakes. But, when they really get after it, they do a great job, and we are just looking to build every week.”
