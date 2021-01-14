The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland on Thursday cleared its member schools to return to girls winter sports in an open format later this month, and St. John’s Catholic Prep followed suit by announcing its schedule for commencing basketball activities.
The IAAM posted a statement on its website, cementing the tentative plans it had set in December.
“The IAAM is aware of current restrictions related to athletics in certain Member School jurisdictions, however our goal remains the same: to continue to promote and create paths for athletic participation,” the statement said. “Therefore, the IAAM will move forward with winter sports (basketball, squash, and swimming), as planned, beginning February 1, 2021, and ending March 13, 2021.”
The league will allow its members to schedule games independently, “providing the autonomy that schools will need and want. If contests are scheduled, any and all health and safety protocols will need to be worked out between schools.”
This format is similar to what the IAAM and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs boys sports at most private schools in the state, did in the fall, when institutions were free to make their own sports schedules before activity was halted due to a statewide spike in coronavirus cases.
At St. John’s, only basketball and cheerleading will participate in the winter season. There will be no indoor track and field or wrestling seasons.
St. John’s athletic director Pete Strickland said voluntary offseason workouts will begin Sunday for girls basketball. After tryouts, Vikings basketball games will begin the week of Feb. 14.
Meanwhile, the MIAA has not announced the format for its boys winters sports season. But St. John’s will begin voluntary workouts for boys basketball on Jan. 24, followed by tryouts the week of Feb. 8, and competition later that month.
All girls and boys players will be required to wear masks at practices and games, Strickland said.
St. John’s also remains on track for spring sports workouts, according to a statement on the school’s website, which says:
“SJCP intends to start off-season programs for all spring sports in early March in preparation for what we all hope will be a robust spring sports season. At this time, ALL spring sports are on schedule for full 2021 seasons.”
