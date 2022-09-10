BUCKEYSTOWN — After a sobering week reminding them of just how fragile life can be, St. John’s Catholic Prep took to its home turf Friday night looking to play its strongest football and show it was able to get over the mental hurdles presented by the past week.
“We just had to lock in,” said senior running back Drew Hutchins, who rushed for 33 yards on 12 carries.
The Vikings did that early, taking a one-score lead in the first half. But the finish lacked a spark, and Francis Scott Key rallied for a 22-14 win.
The contest was dedicated to Winters Mill junior lineman Greyson Lyons, who did not get up after a defensive play late in the second quarter of last week’s contest. Medics performed CPR on Lyons and used an automated external defibrillator after his heart failed.
He was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he is making progress in his recovery.
Lyons weighed heavy on the minds of the SJCP players, students and staff all week, and at Friday’s contest, fans from both teams wore gray to honor him. The Vikings’ student section also posted a banner emblazoned with “#GreysonStrong” and his jersey No. 52.
It was then a question of how SJCP’s players would play Friday night after experiencing such a traumatic event.
Though the first drive was inauspicious — the Eagles recovered a turnover on the opening kickoff and scored a touchdown on Dom O’Hara’s 2-yard rush — the rest of the first half was a positive sign for the Vikings (1-1).
They marched 57 yards on the ensuing possession, handing off to Javen Travis for a 5-yard touchdown. SJCP converted the two-point try and took the lead.
The defense then held FSK at bay on four straight drives, scooping a fumble to set up Hutchins’ 1-yard touchdown run that put the Vikings ahead 14-7 entering the break.
“Really proud of the way they responded,” Vikings coach Nate Marr said. “They went through a lot last week, and to see the way we came out the gate firing on cylinders, I’m really proud of how they performed.”
But for as much as that start was impressive in overcoming adversity, the offense faltered in the second half, giving the Eagles (1-1) a chance to come back.
The Vikings only crossed midfield for one brief play in the final 24 minutes, and they barely held the ball thanks to FSK’s grinding rushing attack eating time off the clock. The Eagles knotted the contest at the end of the third quarter with a 1-yard run by Jermaine Dawson, who finished the game with 137 yards on 22 carries.
Then, just as SJCP’s defense came up with its second fourth-down red zone stand a few minutes later, FSK rushed Vikings quarterback Shane Meyer (6 of 15, 46 passing yards) and forced a fumble that turned into a 15-yard defensive touchdown for lineman Gary Bavetta.
“Nothing we weren’t expecting, nothing we weren’t prepared for … they just executed,” Marr said. “They kept our defense on the field. And then we just didn’t make enough plays on the offensive side of the ball. That’s how it goes.”
It was the decisive blow, one that left SJCP frustrated at its squandered opportunities. There were drops, turnovers and bad reads.
But the Vikings were able to take their home field and complete a contest, honoring a compatriot in the process.
“We got to keep our heads up and just push through it,” Hutchins said.
