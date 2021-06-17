In 2017, Jerry Rogers was more than happy to help coach the St. John’s Catholic Prep track and field team, which included his daughter Claire, while head coach Daryl Hayes was sick.
But when Hayes asked Rogers to help him out with the school’s football team, which Hayes also helmed, Rogers wasn’t so sure.
While Rogers had a football background, playing for highly regarded Bergen Catholic High School (New Jersey), he had never coached the sport at any level.
“I said, ‘Coach, I’m just doing this to help you out until you’re back on your feet,’” Rogers said. “He said, ‘No, no, no, I want you on my staff, I want you to be part of the football staff.’”
The following fall, Rogers was the Vikings’ running backs and linebackers coach, a job that would lead to an ever bigger one with the program.
Rogers was named as St. John’s new head football coach in May, replacing Hayes, who left the program earlier this year to accept a job as head football coach at Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, Texas.
“It was a surprise in the sense that Coach Hayes was ready for the 2021 season, and then he had this opportunity in Texas,” Rogers said. “And I decided to put my name in because I love the school.”
Rogers’ family is, has been and will continue to be entwined with St. John’s. Two of his daughters have graduated from the school, another daughter is a SJCP freshman and his two younger kids, a boy and a girl, are slated to go there in the future.
“That’s why I’m excited about it. I love football, don’t get me wrong,” Rogers said. “But I love St. John’s Catholic Prep, and I’m not sure that I would want to ever coach anywhere else.”
Rogers, 52, has also been serving as the head coach for St. John’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams and he plans to continue those jobs.
Rogers is the fifth coach in St. John’s football history.
“It was apparent during the search process that Coach Rogers possesses a genuine love for Saint John’s Catholic Prep, our students, and the Viking football program,” St. John’s principal Will Knotek said in a release issued by the school. “His leadership, experience with the game, maturity, commitment to overall character and development of our students will benefit the program and our student athletes as well.”
While Rogers never coached football before joining Hayes’ staff, he had extensive coaching experience. Aside from track, which he coached before coming to St. John’s, Rogers has coached youth basketball and soccer.
He comes from a long line of coaches and Catholic school teachers. In fact, his uncle, Ed Tracey, was one of the founding brothers of Bergen Catholic High School.
“Part of me thinks I’m carrying on that tradition in our family of being part of the church and part of the Catholic school system,” Rogers said. “I really am excited about this opportunity.”
St. John’s was the only Frederick County high school football team that played in 2020, going 1-2 during an abbreviated fall season. After serving under Hayes, Rogers didn’t plan an making any drastic changes.
“It’s going to be what Daryl Hayes brought to St. John’s, and I’m excited to bring some new twists to it,” he said. “But the system is going to remain the same.”
Rogers said the Vikings currently have 28 players on the roster, including 12 seniors. He was pleased with both numbers, and the incoming freshman class should add to those numbers, although that group is somewhat of a mystery right now.
“We don’t know yet about the incoming freshman class, with COVID and all that,” Rogers said. “We had a short season last year, and of course didn’t get a chance to see a lot of the middle schools and the Catholic schools in our area, didn’t get a chance to see those guys play.”
His coaching staff is set, and it includes defensive coordinator Pat Haley and offensive coordinator Joe Martin.
The Vikings will have voluntary workouts, organized by team captains, during the summer. Two-a-days start Aug. 9.
This season should be a noteworthy one in St. John’s football history. It’s the football program’s 20th anniversary, the Vikings have added teams like MSD to their schedule, and the program is set to start playing in its new on-campus stadium at some point during the fall.
“Some time this fall we’ll be on our own field at our own school, which will be very exciting,” said Rogers, who looked forward to milestones like the first touchdown and first victory at the new field. “All of these firsts are going to happen. And what a privilege it is to be the head coach for all of that.”
