Nearly two months after they normally would’ve started their seasons, St. John’s Catholic Prep fall sports teams will all compete in season openers this week, ending a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But before Vikings athletes could go up against opponents, St. John’s athletic director Pete Strickland had to schedule those opponents — no easy task given the pandemic-related upheaval.
For starters, St. John’s leagues — the MIAA for boys and IAAM for girls — have member schools operating under an open season this fall. That meant each school had to find its own opponents.
Performing that task at this late juncture would’ve been challenging enough, but uncertainty caused by the health crisis made it even harder.
As Strickland said, it’s been a fluid situation.
“We’ve had to reschedule our opener four times because of schools having to shift their schedule or, in some cases, cancel their seasons because of contagion in their home community or their home school,” Strickland said. “It’s been a moving target.”
Strickland laughed as he used a football analogy.
“I don’t know what it’s like being a cornerback, trying to catch an elusive running back, because I played basketball,” he said. “But I’m guessing it’s very similar.”
While a full season isn’t possible, St. John’s teams will gladly take an abbreviated season, assuming the pandemic doesn’t wreak more havoc on them or opponents.
The Vikings football team has four games scheduled.
“There may be additions,” Strickland said. “And of course, there could be subtractions. We hope not.”
After opening on Friday at McCurdy Field against St. Michael the Archangle Catholic High School (Fredericksburg, Virginia), St. John’s football team hosts Annapolis Area Christian School on Nov. 6, travels to Annapolis Area Christian School on Nov. 21 and faces Concordia Prep on the road on Dec. 5.
AACS is the only other team in St. John’s football league, the MIAA C Division, playing this fall. Concordia plays in the MIAA B Division, and there’s a possibility the Vikings might face that team a second time.
St. John’s cheerleading team, one of the school’s six sports, will participate at home football games.
“Cheerleaders will be there in masks and social distancing,” Strickland said.
Here’s how the rest of the SJCP’s fall schedule looks: Girls soccer opens its seven-match season on Tuesday at Annapolis Area Christian School; boys soccer opens its seven-match season on Wednesday at Chapelgate; volleyball opens its 12-match season on Wednesday at home against Chapelgate; and cross-country begins its five-event season on Tuesday at Chapelgate. Each of those sports could end up having events added to their schedules.
There will be restrictions on spectators at St. John’s home events. And volleyball matches, the only indoor fall sport, presents a unique challenge.
Spectators at volleyball matches must wear masks at all times. Each St. John’s volleyball player will get a pass that allows two family members to attend matches.
And thanks to swelling numbers this year, St. John’s has three volleyball teams — freshmen, junior varsity and varsity. So, once, say, a JV game ends, the school will encourage spectators to leave the gym to open up spots for the visiting varsity team’s parents.
“Because many of our visitors are not allowing school buses to take their kids,” Strickland said. “So if you’re a parent from Annapolis Area Christian, you’re bringing your daughter here to play volleyball, we don’t want them sitting in the parking lot because we’re full. So, we’re going to ask our parents to be mindful of that.”
St. John’s athletes have been gearing up for a chance to play for months, participating in workouts over the summer and practices this fall.
“I just left the practice field, and coaches are fired up, kids are fired up,” Strickland said on Friday, adding that students had to take precautions to help reduce the odds of contagion at St. John’s. “We just have to keep reminding them to limit their exposure on weekends.
“Because No. 1, we want to keep the school open. Nothing happens without school,” he said. “And of course, we want sports to be played. Kids have been sitting on the couch too long, and they’re all excited about playing.”
