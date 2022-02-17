St. John’s Catholic Prep junior Josh Skowronski was still in the early stages of the college baseball recruiting process.
And with a sturdy 6-foot-5 frame, a left-handed bat capable of hitting for power and average and an ability to run 60 yards in 6.7 seconds, Skowronski likely would’ve drawn interest from a slew of college baseball programs in the near future.
But rather than wait for more offers to pour in, Skowronski has verbally committed to play for Kentucky.
The Wildcats are in the Southeast Conference, after all, and Skowronski had a long-held dream of playing in the SEC, which is regarded as one of the — if not the — best college baseball conferences in the nation.
“Kentucky was definitely my first SEC school that I was seriously talking to,” Skowronski said. “And I kind of just knew it was right.”
It’s not unheard of for Frederick County baseball players to continue their careers in the mighty SEC. In fact, Urbana High School grad Trey Lipscomb is a senior infielder for Tennessee. But such opportunities are hardly commonplace.
“Since I was a kid, that’s where I always dreamed of playing,” Skowronski said. “That’s the best of the best right there.”
A visit to Kentucky’s campus convinced Skowronski that he should continue his baseball career there.
“I talked to them for a couple months, and I took a trip down there a couple weeks ago, and I just immediately knew it was a fit,” he said. “So I thought, this is where I want to be.’”
Skowronski has served as a corner infielder for the Vikings, but his 6.7 in the 60-yard dash at this point in his career, when he’s still improving as an athlete, suggests he might also be suitable to play in the outfield one day.
“He’s a big, fast, strong kid and hits the ball a mile, so it’s not surprise that he’s going to Kentucky,” St. John’s coach Wade Newman said. “He would’ve had the pick of any school he would’ve wanted to go to.
“We had talked with Vanderbilt, who was the No. 1 team in the country, who was interested in him as well,” Newman said. “So his options were going to be endless there.”
Newman’s first year as the Vikings’ head coach in 2020 coincided with Skowronski’s freshman year. While the coronavirus pandemic wiped out that season, the coach got a hint of what Skowronski was capable of just from watching him hit off a tee and in batting practice.
“And automatically, you can see the ball jump off his bat. I’ve been around plenty of guys, I played D1 ball myself,” said Newman, who played at Winthrop University in South Carolina. “And it’s not very often you see a kid as a freshman hitting balls as far as he did, and he’s just continued to get bigger and stronger.”
Skowronski isn’t a free-swinger whose only options are a leisurely trot around the basepaths or a disappointing walk back to the dugout.
“Usually you see guys like that, with his size, can hit the ball a mile but strike out every other at-bat,” Newman said. “He makes consistent contact, and when he does, it’s hard.”
Skowronski has spent most of his young life working on hitting, be it with his father, coaches or by himself.
“That’s where I have developed most, just doing it by myself and feeling my way through it,” he said. “I think that’s pretty important, to tell yourself what you’re doing wrong when you do it.”
Skowronski began to taste baseball success as a Little Leaguer. The Thurmont native played for the 2017 Thurmont Little League team that won a state title and reached the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship game in Bristol, Connecticut, where his team lost to unbeaten Holbrook, New Jersey.
He emerged as an impact player during his first full season with the Vikings last year, earning All-MIAA honors.
Skowronski, who didn’t want to divulge details about the scholarship he got from Kentucky, also played varsity basketball last season but decided to give up that sport so he could focus on baseball.
“I kind of made the decision that I’m going to take that time I would’ve spent for basketball and just prep for the season,” he said. “I think that was probably one of the better decisions I’ve made as far as being able to work a lot more at baseball.”
He’s got two years left with the Vikings, then it’s off to Kentucky.
“He met with them and really fell in love with the coaching staff, which is a big part of it,” Newman said. “You’ve got to feel comfortable, and he felt that with Kentucky, and I think he got a really good offer that made him feel even more comfortable, and he loves the campus, and playing in the SEC was his dream, so he’s able to fulfill that.”
