Sydney Huskey has found numerous ways to contribute for Frederick’s girls baskeball team over the years, and she added a new one to the list Friday — spark plug off the bench.
Huskey was a sub instead of a starter for the first time in her high school career, an anomaly resulting from a minutes restriction placed on the junior guard while she continues to deal with a nagging injury to her right ankle.
And like so many strategies designed by opposing defenses to contain Huskey, her reduced playing time didn’t prevent her from doing damage.
Huskey had a game-high 16 points to help the Cadets roll to a 42-24 win over undermanned Tuscarora in the Class 3A West region quarterfinals.
The Cadets (11-12) advance to Monday’s regional semifinals, where they will face powerhouse Linganore on the road.
This was Frederick’s first game since its regular-season finale against Urbana, another powerful opponent the Cadets were hanging with until Huskey left the game after re-aggravating her ankle injury.
Before Friday’s game, the official scorebook initially listed Huskey as a starter, but she didn’t enter the game until the 4:52 mark of the first quarter. A little over a minute later, she scored the game’s first points on a 3-pointer from the right corner.
When asked if she had ever been a reserve, Huskey said, “Never in high school, but it’s OK. I got to play. I wasn’t going to play, but I got to play.”
She was only supposed to play three minutes a quarter.
“I went a little over,” she said. “So I didn’t get to play the fourth quarter.”
But by that time, Huskey had already done enough to help the Cadets build a comfortable lead. She looked like her usual self, fearlessly driving through traffic toward the hoop, absorbing contact to get to the free-throw line and bolting for fastbreak layups, including some set up by her own steals.
“There’s only one Syd. She plays with the heart of a lion,” Cadets coach Nate Naylor said. “She gives us everything she’s got every time she steps on the floor.”
That much was apparent midway through the second quarter, when Huskey caught up to a Tuscarora player closing in for a transition layup attempt. She broke up the play, but fell to the floor and slid on her rear end before crashing into closed up bleachers behind the basket.
“That really hurt,” she said. “It still hurts.”
But for the most part, she said her ankle didn’t bother her on the court.
“It was fine,” she said. “I was a little tired, but other than that, I was fine.”
Aside from Huskey, the Cadets got more strong play inside the paint from Aubree Murray, whose contributions went well beyond the four points she scored.
“All of our guards are kind of vertically challenged, but she’s 6-2,” Naylor said. “I wish I had one or two more of those.
“She does a great job rebounding, a great time protecting the rim, a great job on help-side defense,” he said. “Defensively, she’s just very solid, and she’s starting to come around on the offensive side as well. She’s becoming the complete player.”
Naylor also praised Daejiah Sewell for her ability to run the point, allowing Huskey to play off the ball more than she has in the past.
But with Linganore up next, the Cadets know they have to cut down on the kind of turnovers that hampered them at times against the Titans.
Tuscarora only suited up eight players, including three who were recently called up from the JV team to replace varsity players lost for various reasons. One of the Titans’ missing players was Skylar Davis, their leading scorer, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.
“With everything that we’ve faced and just fought through this year, I’m very proud of the girls,” Tuscarora coach Kevin Meredith said. “They’re awesome young women. The hardest part about tonight is the seniors.”
Laney Barton led the Titans with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.