Frederick Tuscarora Girls Basketball
Buy Now

Frederick’s Sydney Huskey goes up for a shot Friday during the Class 3A West quarterfinals against Tuscarora.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Sydney Huskey has found numerous ways to contribute for Frederick’s girls baskeball team over the years, and she added a new one to the list Friday — spark plug off the bench.

Huskey was a sub instead of a starter for the first time in her high school career, an anomaly resulting from a minutes restriction placed on the junior guard while she continues to deal with a nagging injury to her right ankle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription