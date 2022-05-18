They can make it look pretty simple at times.
Grace Doy runs into some defensive resistance. So she fires a pass over to her sister, Leah, who has an open look for a goal.
Or Leah Coletti is being tightly face-guarded, as she was the other night against Tuscarora in the regional final, and Hadley Robertson takes advantage and winds up scoring three goals after coming off the bench.
Everyone’s involved, everyone’s contributing, and this approach is the vision coach Brooke Wilson had in mind when she took over the floundering Linganore girls lacrosse program five years ago.
The Lancers took a pretty significant step in their overall development Wednesday night, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time with a 19-9 win over visiting Damascus.
“Being a young team, it’s such an accomplishment,” said sophomore midfielder Meg Hummel, one of the team’s leading scorers. “Playing against all of these [Division I] commits that are seniors, and they are ready to go to college, and we are playing right up with them.”
The third-seeded Lancers will take on second-seeded Severna Park in a Class 3A semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday at Paint Branch High School.
Their confidence is certainly sky high after their recent win over last season’s 2A finalist, Middletown, their run to the Central Maryland Conference championship game, their regional title and their dominant win over Damascus — in which nine different players found their way into the scoring column.
There were eight different goal scorers, led by sophomore Leah Doy’s seven and four from Leah Coletti, one of six seniors on a roster of 21.
The Lancers have scored as many as 24 goals in a game this season and have yet to be held under eight.
“Everyone is a threat,” Leah Doy said.
Wilson did not expect the team to have this much offensive firepower, given its youth.
“Honestly, when they want to score, they are taking it to the goal pretty hard,” she said.
Wilson has tried to get them to dial it back on occasion to better control the tempo and create better scoring chances with extra passes.
“It’s really, really exciting for us,” Wilson said of breaking through to reach the state semifinals. “I think it’s just kind of validation that we are good, not just within our [county], but when we go to face other teams, we are as good as we think we are. I think it’s a good thing for the girls to feel that big difference with these wins.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Linganore 7, Towson 3
Linganore goalie Jackson Curtis stopped the most important shot he faced Wednesday, which happened to be the first shot.
“That’s a momentum booster for me,” he said of making that first save.
Playing in his first state quarterfinal as a junior, Curtis was clearly in the right frame of mind right from the start.
His outstanding, 16-save performance lifted Linganore to a 7-3 home win over Towson and into the Class 3A semifinals for the first time since 2017.
“It was a vey good day today. I hadn’t had a day like that in a long time,” said Curtis, who has been a fully committed goalkeeper since he was in fourth grade.
On a day that Linganore was not at its best offensively, Curtis served as the backbone of another fine defensive effort, denying numerous good scoring chances for Towson, particularly in the second half.
“Not really thinking about anything except what I have to do,” he said of his overall mindset, which seemed razor sharp from the outset.
Senior attack Cole Stansbury and junior midfielder Kason Gibbons each scored a pair of goals for Linganore, which moved another win closer to its third state championship following championships in 2011 and ‘16.
The third-seeded Lancers will take on second-seeded Mount Hebron at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crofton High School.
Senior attack Sean Mullineaux, junior attack Kyle Gardner and senior midfielder Eli Etzler added goals for Linganore in the win over Towson.
“Can’t say enough about them,” Lancers coach Rich Thompson said of his players. “We are just a group that plays together and plays hard-nosed.”
