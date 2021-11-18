7 p.m.
n City College (8-1) at Linganore (10-0): Coming off a first-round bye, the Lancers were firing on all cylinders last week in a 44-27 victory over visiting Oakdale. They scored points on eight of their first nine possessions and put the clamps on the Bears defensively in the second half for one of their most complete performances of the season. Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson led the way with 274 rushing yards and three touchdown runs on 46 carries, and senior defensive lineman Chase Shultz created havoc on defense. His sack in the final minute of the first half knocked Oakdale quarterback Joe Pippin out of the game. Linganore is back in familiar territory in the late stages of the playoffs. The Lancers have reached the Class 3A championship game in each of the last three full seasons that have been played. They are the top seed in 3A and will host all games they play until the state final. This week, they welcome a City College team that is playing in its first state quarterfinal since 2002 when it was a 2A school. The Black Knights have won seven in a row since their only loss of the season to Dunbar (38-8) on Sept. 10. The winner of this game will face the winner of the 3A quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Franklin and fifth-seeded Frederick next week.
n Frederick (9-2) at Franklin (9-2): The Cadets proved their playoff bona fides last week by routing 11-time state champion Damascus 43-12. This week, they are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1987 and will aim to knock off another perennial power in three-time state champ and three-time runner-up Franklin. The Frederick coaching staff believes these teams are similar. They are big and fast with game-changing players on both sides of the ball. The Frederick coaches believe the game will be won by the team that makes fewer mistakes. Franklin is coming off a 38-13 home win over Manchester Valley in the second round of the playoffs. The only teams to beat the Indians this season were St. Frances Academy (47-6 on Sept. 11) and Dundalk (27-13 on Oct. 15), which is the top seed in the Class 4A-3A playoffs. Frederick has suffered its only setbacks against Middletown (35-33 on Sept. 10) and Linganore (28-14 on Oct. 15). The winner of this game will face the winner of the 3A quarterfinal between the top-seeded Lancers and City College next week in a state semifinal. Frederick, which is seeking its first state title, has not played in a state semifinal since 1985.
n Brunswick (7-4) at Perryville (6-4): The Railroaders continued their remarkable playoff run last week with a 36-0 victory over visiting Pikesville. Brunswick has now won back-to-back playoff games without its best player and senior leader, Michael Souders, who suffered a broken leg in the regular-season finale. Brunswick dominated Pikesville with its running game, which produced four touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Ethan Houck was able to draw Pikesville offsides on five occasions to help extend drives, and the defense produced its second consecutive shutout after a 13-0 victory over rival Catoctin the previous week. Brunswick will be playing its first state quarterfinal since 1999, when it reached the Class 1A championship game. The Railroaders have since reached the state semifinals in 2005, ‘10 and ‘12 under a different postseason format. This week, they will take on a Perryville team that is riding a three-game winning streak, including a back-to-back wins over Bohemia Manner. The Panthers are making their fourth appearance in the state quarterfinals with the most recent appearance coming in 2019. The winner of this game will play the winner of the 1A quarterfinal between second-seeded Mountain Ridge and seventh-seeded Forest Park next week.
n Urbana (5-6) at Dundalk (10-0): The Hawks could be rounding into form at the right time. They have won back-to-back playoff games and three of their last four overall to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since their run of four consecutive state titles ended in 2001. Last week, they earned a 38-14 victory over Mount Hebron in the second round the of the Class 4A-3A playoffs, a newly formed classification in these open playoffs for football. They will face the top seed in the region in Dundalk, which has not allowed a point since Oct. 15, a span of three games. The Owls have twice reached the state quarterfinals in 1990 and 2002. They have since reached the state final in 2015 under a different playoff format. The winner of this game will play the winner of the 4A-3A quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Seneca Valley and fifth-seeded Arundel next week in the state semifinals.
