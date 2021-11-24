AT A GLANCE
7 p.m., Friday
n Frederick (10-2) at Linganore (11-0): This game takes on some historic significance as it’s just the third time Frederick County football teams have met in the state semifinals. The previous two occurred when Walkersville beat Catoctin 21-8 (Class C) in 1986, and Urbana trumped Middletown 24-0 (Class 2A) in 1998 on its way to the first of four consecutive state titles. Linganore is making its 14th appearance in the state semifinals, while Frederick is making its second. The Cadets previously appeared in the semifinals in 1985 as a Class A school. Last week in the state quarterfinals, Linganore rolled to a 50-6 home win over City College to reach the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive fall season. Frederick, meanwhile, rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat three-time state champion Franklin 49-38 on the road for one of the biggest wins in program history. The Cadets dominated Franklin with their offensive line and running game, as sophomore Taejon Anderson rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries. Linganore’s offense has also been propelled by a sophomore running back this season, as Ethan Arneson has rushed for more than 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the county. In the team’s previous meeting this season — a 28-14 Linganore home win on Oct. 15 — Arneson finished with 164 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, while Anderson produced 79 yards on 14 carries for the Cadets. The battle along the line of scrimmage could play a pivotal role in this game. The winner will advance to the Class 3A championship game at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Navy’s Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis against the winner of the other semifinal between Northern (10-1) and Chesapeake (10-2).
— Greg Swatek
