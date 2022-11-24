6:30 p.m.
Class 4A-3A
North Point (9-3) at Urbana (11-1): Much like its championship team in 2010, Urbana has ridden its defense back to the state semifinals. The Hawks have only allowed 76 points through 12 games, which is 35 more than the 2010 team gave up through 14 in 2010. This Urbana offense, led by senior quarterback Keegan Johnson and senior receiver Riley Smith, has been slightly more explosive than its championship predecessor, scoring 438 points, which is only three points fewer than the 2010 team scored all season. Urbana coach Brad Wilson is in a state semifinal for the first time leading Westminster there in 2012. He is seeking his first trip to the state final since 2005, which was also at Westminster. North Point is seeking its first trip to the state final since 2018, when it finished as the runner-up in 4A to Quince Orchard. The Eagles have yet to allow a point in these playoffs in wins over Great Mills, Chopticon and Sherwood. The winner will meet the winner of the other 4A-3A semifinal between Dundalk and Arundel next week in Annapolis for the championship.
Class 3A
St. Charles (9-3) at Oakdale (10-2): Just a few weeks ago, Oakdale might have had a hard time imagining hosting a state semifinal. But after road wins over previously unbeaten Frederick and one-loss Westminster, it came to fruition. The Bears also enjoyed the chance to host a state semifinal in 2018, when they won their first state championship in Class 2A. Oakdale will take on an upstart St. Charles team, which is making its first appearance in a state semifinal. The Spartans are riding a five-game winning streak and have found their best gear at the right time of year. They were the No. 4 seed in the 3A East playoffs before routing Oxon Hill (53-16) and slipping past Northern (22-15) to advance to the state quarterfinals. And then, last week, they stunned top-seed Atholton in resounding fashion (30-6) to reach this lofty stage of the postseason. St. Charles will once again be considerable underdogs against an Oakdale team that is full of belief and confidence right now. Last week, the Bears completely dominated the second half on their way to a 33-14 win over Westminster. Junior quarterback Evan Austin scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for another to help lead the victory. The winner will play the winner of the other 3A semifinal between No. 2 seed River Hill and No. 3 seed Damascus next week in Annapolis for the state title.
Class 2A
Middletown (9-3) at Kent Island (11-1): This game features two of the best running backs in the state in Middletown’s Carson Smith, who has rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns, and Kent Island’s Kasey Heath, who leads the state with 2,393 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns. Middletown has won six straight games and is back in the state semifinals for the first time since its championship season in 2019. On the other hand, Kent Island is playing in its first state semifinal since 2014. The Buccaneers have never won a state championship, whereas Middletown has four titles. The Knights have not lost since an Oct. 7 game at Urbana. Meanwhile, Kent Island dropped its season opener on Sept. 2 at Easton, 35-14, and has not lost since. Middletown won a state semifinal clash between these teams, 31-7, in 2013 on its way to its third consecutive championship. The winner will meet the winner of the other 2A semifinal between Milford Mill and Stephen Decatur in Annapolis next week for the title.
Class 1A
Brunswick (9-3) at Mountain Ridge (11-0): The Railroaders are back in the state semifinals for the first time in a decade and have nine wins in a season for the first time since 2010, shortly after their current players were born. The are riding a four-game winning streak, including last week’s 17-8 home quarterfinal win over Forest Park, into this clash with Mountain Ridge, which has been one of the best teams in the state all season. No team has played the Miners within 22 points this year. The team that came the closest was Fort Hill, which has a convincing win at 3A semifinalist Oakdale on its ledger and is in the other half of the 1A semifinals. When Mountain Ridge played Catoctin earlier this season, the Miners won 41-14 at home. Brunswick will need to play its very best to have a chance. Both of these teams are seeking their first state title. The winner will play the winner of the other semifinal between Fort Hill and Joppatowne next week in Annapolis for the state title.
— Greg Swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.