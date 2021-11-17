GAME CAPSULES
Class 1A Girls State Championship
Fallston (15-0-2) vs. Brunswick (15-4)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Loyola University Ridley Athletic Complex
Road to final: After winning its first regional crown since 2012 with a 3-2 victory over Boonsboro, Brunswick beat Snow Hill 5-1 in the state quarterfinals and Mountain Ridge 2-1 (in overtime) in the semis. While no player on Brunswick’s roster has been this far, head coach Dara Demich played in both of the Railroaders’ state championship appearances in 2011 and 2012. Fallston has enjoyed a dominant postseason, outscoring opponents 33-1, including an 11-0 win over CMIT North in the state semifinals, where the Cougars were making their fifth final four appearance in six seasons (not counting 2020). The Cougars’ closest playoff game was a 5-0 win over Bohemia Manor in the state quarterfinals.
Top players: Brunswick—Ryley Backer, Jr., midfielder; Atiya Jackson, Jr., forward; Hannah Estep, Sr., midfielder; Alexa Domathoti, Fr., forward; Leah Cook, Jr., forward. Fallston—Katherine King, Jr., midfielder; Jillian Crawford, Sr., keeper; Ellie Ajello, Jr., forward; Kennedy Mendoza, Sr., forward; Hannah Richard, Jr., center back.
Outlook: All of Fallston’s postseason wins have been lopsided, while Brunswick’s playoff run included three one-goal victories. Also, Fallston has the superior regular-season record. But don’t be too quick to give the Harford County team the edge as it strives for its first state crown since 2015, when it won the 2A title. Three of Brunswick’s losses came to Frederick County powers Oakdale, Linganore and Tuscarora (in the CMC championship match). And if a common opponent is any indication, the Railroaders don’t appear to be overmatched. Brunswick beat Francis Scott Key 5-2 on Oct. 16, and Fallston topped that same team 6-2 five days later. Also, it’s been nearly a month since the Cougars were forced to sweat out a close win, while Brunswick can safely say it’s been battled-tested in the postseason. So, if the Railroaders can keep things close, their experience of prevailing in tight postseason matches might be advantageous. With prolific scorers like Ryley Backer, Atiya Jackson, Hannah Estep and Alexa Domathoti, Brunswick must create cracks in a stingy Fallston defense that posted 10 shutouts this season. Aside from the play of keeper Jillian Crawford and center back Hannah Richard, the Cougars limit opposing offenses by playing a possession game. The Cougars get scoring from numerous players, although Katherine King has a penchant for finding the net and setting up others.
Class 1A Boys State Championship
Brunswick (14-3-1) vs. Fallston (11-4-1)
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Loyola University Ridley Athletic Complex
Road to final: Brunswick earned its first trip to the state final since 2014, when it won its third state title, by pulling out a 2-1 win over Allegany in the semis. That was the third straight one-goal win for the Railroaders this postseason, with the others coming against South Carroll (1-0) and Clear Spring (2-1). The Cougars reached the final by cruising to a 4-0 win over Ben Franklin (Baltimore) in the semis. Earlier in the playoffs, the Cougars beat Havre de Grace 4-0, Patterson Mill 3-2 and Pocomoke 4-1.
Top players: Brunswick—Logan Malone, Jr. forward; Ricky Cicmanec, Jr., midfielder; Ryan Domathoti, Jr., forward; Will Burton, Jr., midfielder; Finn McGannon, Jr., keeper; Jackson Acker, Sr., defense. Fallston—Mikey Estremsky, Sr., forward; Devin Reddel; Sr., midfielder; Jayden Dillard, Jr., defense; Brendon Mudd, Sr., midfielder; Cason Donahue, Sr., keeper.
Outlook: The Cougars only won three of their final seven regular-season matches. And one of those results — a 2-2 tie in the regular-season finale — came against a Francis Scott Key team that Brunswick defeated 3-1 six days earlier. Granted, Fallston avenged one of those late-season losses, to Patterson Mill, in the playoffs. Likewise, Brunswick’s postseason run included a win over a team, South Carroll, it lost to late in the regular season. Logan Malone, Ricky Cicmanec and Ryan Domathoti have paced Brunswick’s offense, with all of them ranking high on the Frederick County scoring leaders list most of the season. Meanwhile, Brunswick’s defense has held opponents to two goals or less in every match except two (3-1 losses to Middletown and Liberty), and it posted two of its four shutouts in the playoffs. Brunswick will have to keep an eye on threats like Mikey Estremsky, who scored a pair of goals against Ben Franklin in the semis
