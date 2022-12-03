ANNAPOLIS — It was a quieter week than usual for Kevin Tehaan in his weight training classes at Damascus High.
The teacher usually swaps banter with those in his class, particularly the school’s football players, many of whom have Tehaan as a teacher. He gets updates on how the team is faring, and this year’s run to another state championship game provided plenty of conversation.
Yet, in the leadup to the Class 3A title game, Tehaan got little from the Swarmin’ Hornets besides their excitement to play. That’s because, come gametime Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, he stood opposite those players as an assistant coach on the Oakdale sideline.
“I think a lot of the kids have been instructed not to talk to me this week,” Tehaan said before the game.
But Damascus’ 21-14 win will surely get them talking with Tehaan again. The Hornets won their record-tying 12th state title, giving them hardware, bragging rights and leverage behind any weight room smack talk.
The victory also served as a sort of payback for Damascus’ predecessors.
When these two teams last met in the 2018 playoffs, the Bears ended the Hornets’ state record 53-game winning streak, a game that still gets brought up in both communities. Though every player from that game has since graduated and Damascus has changed head coaches, the program hopes Saturday’s victory will override any negative feelings from the past.
“[These] guys have definitely been excited about leaving [their] own legacy,” Hornets coach Josh Klotz said. “The [2018] Oakdale game was definitely talked about a lot in the community, and hopefully this Oakdale game will be talked about even more.”
This game will be discussed among the Oakdale community, too, but through a different lens.
The upstart Bears couldn’t finish their rally and play spoiler to their nearby postseason foe once again. It’s a bitter ending, one that a team primarily composed of juniors will carry with it as it hopes to return to Annapolis next season.
“For all the dudes that got pulled up, all the juniors on the team, we’re gonna know what it feels like to lose in this, so we’re not going to lose next year,” Oakdale defensive end/tight end Dom Nichols said.
The Bears may not get a chance to exact their own revenge on Damascus, as the Hornets are expected to drop to Class 2A next year while Oakdale stays in Class 3A.
That will pause the series unless the teams schedule each other in the regular season, which they have yet to do. Their four all-time meetings have each carried the added stakes of the playoffs, with the winner of those games later securing a state championship.
And it’s a series that’s become personal for someone like Tehaan, who straddles both communities.
Though it’s his first year with the Bears and he was only brought up from the junior varsity staff for the playoff run, Tehaan has grown close with those varsity players, and Saturday’s loss is painful for all of them.
But when he sees his victorious Damascus students on Monday, he can’t help but feel proud for them.
“It’s a double-edged sword, because obviously I’m here and I want us to win,” Tehaan said earlier in the week. “No matter what happens Saturday night, it’s going to be tough. On the one hand, I’m going to be super excited, but on the other hand, I’m going to be really upset, too.”
