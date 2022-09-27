Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.50/week
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
LEFT: Brunswick’s Hank Adams hits the ball during the FCPS golf championship. RIGHT: Brunswick’s Alexandra Swam drives the ball during the FCPS golf championship on Tuesday en route to the girls championship.
LEFT: Brunswick’s Hank Adams hits the ball during the FCPS golf championship. RIGHT: Brunswick’s Alexandra Swam drives the ball during the FCPS golf championship on Tuesday en route to the girls championship.
Twins Hank and Luke Adams have made the walk down the ninth hole at Clustered Spires Golf Course hundreds of times. But Tuesday’s stroll had added stakes.
The brothers from Brunswick had both shot a 2-under 70 in the FCPS golf championship, forcing a playoff between the two to determine the boys winner. There have been playoffs in the championship before, but none with the backdrop of two twins competing for a trophy and household bragging rights.
Both made it on the green of the par-4 hole in two strokes — Hank about 10 feet shy of the flag; Luke about 10 feet beyond. It came down to putting, and Hank’s first attempt curled just around the hole, so he settled for par.
Luke then faced a downhill putt that broke slightly left. After a minute or so examining the slope, he tapped it and watched it fall into the hole for a birdie, claiming the boys championship.
“I thought it was going to get there. I was just trying not to three-putt. That would’ve been pretty bad,” he said. “I was just trying to get on top of it to see if it would drop in, and it did.”
The brotherly battle capped arguably the best day of golf in Railroaders history. They swept the boys, girls and team championship, winning the latter for the first time and dethroning powerhouse Urbana with a 302.
“They’ve been on top for a long time. We came into the season thinking we had a good shot at a run at them,” Brunswick coach John Yoho said of the Hawks. “And when you’re in the position that they’re in, then you get everybody’s best shot.”
The Hawks got it from the Adams twins, the only two players to shoot below par on the day.
LEFT: Brunswick’s Hank Adams hits the ball during the FCPS golf championship. RIGHT: Brunswick’s Alexandra Swam drives the ball during the FCPS golf championship on Tuesday en route to the girls championship.
LEFT: Brunswick’s Hank Adams hits the ball during the FCPS golf championship. RIGHT: Brunswick’s Alexandra Swam drives the ball during the FCPS golf championship on Tuesday en route to the girls championship.
Scenes from the FCPS golf championship on Tuesday.
Katina Zentz
Hank Adams, the CMC champion, birdied the ninth hole in regulation and carried his low score for most of the day. Luke Adams was 3-under at one point but slipped to 1-under through 16 holes.
There, he was told he would need to make at least one birdie on the final two holes to tie his twin.
He made par on 17 and got his second shot on 18 to within five feet of the cup, calmly finishing his birdie to force the playoff.
“I watched him make the birdie putt on the last hole, so that was annoying that I had to play him in a playoff,” Hank Adams said. “But I guess it’s just like any other round. We’ve played here hundreds of times, so we’re just walking down the ninth hole again.”
Alexandra Swam also helped the Railroaders take their best shot at Urbana. The junior carded a 73 for the day’s third-best score and the top mark by a girls player by a whopping 17 strokes.
Swam, also the CMC champion, was the only girl teeing off with the top four of any team. She has regularly produced scores all season at or near the top of the overall leaderboard.
“I wasn’t just trying to compete with the girls today. I was trying to compete with everyone,” she said. “I’m proud of myself that I managed to pull through.”
The results represented major upheaval, as the longtime power Hawks placed second with a 314 and saw their five-season championship streak snapped.
Rylan Bravin led Urbana with a 75, good for third overall. He was followed by Minh Le (76), Mason Jenkins (77) and Kaden Caretti (85). Anna Serrano placed third among all girls with a 97.
Tuscarora claimed third in the team championship with a 332, one stroke better than Thomas Johnson. The Titans’ Griffin Cansler (80), Brody Taylor (81), Ryan Thomas (83) and Hayden Taylor (88) led the way. Caroline Fitzgerald shot a 90 to place second overall in the girls flight.
Jordan Moore shot an 85 to lead Catoctin. Aiden Wellen carded an 88 to lead Frederick. Linganore’s Brady Curran shot an 85. Middletown’s Ville Schoenborg shot a 79. Zach Johnson led Oakdale with an 85. Carter Smith shot a 76 for TJ. David Nuckolls carded a 90 to lead Walkersville.
Oliver Ellison rounded out Brunswick’s team score with an 89.
It was a triumphant day for the Railroaders’ and the Adams family. Though Luke beat Hank, the overall victories represented a larger stepping stone for the program, cementing it as a force for the future.
“It hopefully gives a lot of perspective to some of the other smaller schools,” Yoho said. “You need a couple of solid golfers who put in the work, and you have a chance to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.