THURMONT — The Catoctin girls basketball team’s pressing defense has forced many of their opponents into taking bad shots all season. It has also prevented opponents from getting back on defense and caused them to hurry passes.
It was more of the same in Wednesday’s Class 1A West Region II final against Smithsburg — a team they defeated twice in the regular season.
“Just buckle down on defense, stress the transition game and keep up the press,” Catoctin’s Madi Tobery said.
The Cougars grabbed a big lead from the get-go on their way to a 48-33 win, earning their first regional championship since 2006 — the year they won the 1A state championship.
The Cougars (19-5) advance to Friday’s Class 1A state quarterfinals. The opponent, location and time are to be determined. Before the quarterfinals, the state’s eight 1A regional champions will be re-seeded according to regular-season records, excluding results from holiday tournaments.
“I guess I’ll be up pretty late tonight, trying to get results from the other regions,” Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle said.
Even though Catoctin already owned a 47-34 road win at Smithsburg (Jan. 14) and a 49-41 win at home (Feb. 7), the Cougars’ Emma Wivell said they weren’t taking anything for granted.
“Smithsburg is a great team,” she said. “We knew they weren’t going to give up. They were going to come out here and give it everything they had in this game.”
A Chayney Barnhart bucket and a 3-pointer from Courtney Eyler in the game’s first four minutes set the tone. Catoctin led 5-0 with 4 minutes, 26 seconds to go in the first quarter, going on to a 12-4 advantage at the end of the quarter.
The Cougars opened up a 25-12 lead at the half, then led by as much as 30 in the second half.
Smithsburg ended up outscoring Catoctin 21-13 in the second half.
“We expected the momentum of the game to shift at some point,” Wivell said. “But we were all in to keep this game under control.”
Catoctin never let Smithsburg get closer than 13 points down the stretch.
“I have the utmost respect for Smithsburg,” Entwistle said. “Over these past three years, it’s been us and them battling it out. They’re just an amazing team, with a good group of seniors who’ve accomplished so much. We knew they would come roaring back. No lead is safe against them.”
Eyler finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Wivell had 10 points with six rebounds and four steals. Emily Williams had 10 points.
Ashley Davis led Smithsburg with 11 points.
