Brandon Long didn’t break out a dry-erase board and proceed to tweak his game plan.
Instead, when Elkton hit Oakdale with an eight-point burst to start Saturday’s Class 2A state quarterfinal, Long did the exact opposite.
“I didn’t make any adjustments,” the Bears coach said. “I wanted to tell them, ‘Stay the course. Do not panic.’”
Elks 6-foot-7 center AJ Moncrieffe could have given Oakdale reason to panic, swatting three shots during the first three minutes of the game. Part of staying the course meant continuing to attack Moncrieffe inside, which the Bears did. That in turn, opened up opportunities on the perimeter, which in turn opened up lanes for penetration and a few easy baskets.
Add it all up, and Oakdale found itself advancing to the state semifinals for the third straight year, beating Elkton 71-60 in its home gym.
The third-seeded Bears (20-6) will play No. 2 seed New Town on Friday at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center at a time to be determined.
Two days earlier, Oakdale celebrated a Class 2A West Region II title by cutting down the net at the west end of its gym. But the exhilaration the Bears felt at the end of Saturday’s game, with many players engaging in flying shoulder bumps at the buzzer, easily topped the joy that stemmed from a winning a region crown.
“Going back to Xfinity, it’s such a cool place to play,” said senior guard Tommy Kelly, who with a nice combination of torrid shooting and strong passing skills played a big role in helping the Bears pull away from the Elks in the second half. “Obviously, winning a region championship is cool, but the goal all year is to get to Xfinity.”
Elkton’s season came to an end at 14-11, and Elks coach Charlie Givens said that Moncrieffe had “at least” eight blocked shots in his final high school game.
Asked what kind of mentality the Bears had in dealing with Moncrieffe, Oakdale guard Alex Hawkins, who had one of his jumpers blocked by Moncrieffe, simply said, “Just keep going at him.”
Hawkins, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds, drew an important second foul on Moncrieffe while making a layup with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left in the second quarter. He completed a three-point play to tie the game, and with Moncrieffe sitting on the bench for the rest of the quarter, the Bears scored the final four points of the half.
“I just have to pump fake him, get him up off the ground, and then you can go by him,” Hawkins said. “If not, and you get him on the block, just pump fake.”
With the Elks then focused on taking away chances inside, Kelly started hurting them from beyond the arc.
“It just creates inside-out jumpers,” said Kelly, who finished with 20 points, four assists and three steals. “Coaches preach inside-out jumpers.”
After Elkton rode some strong work on the offensive boards to a six-point lead in the third quarter, Kelly answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game. His third 3 of the quarter, a shot from the top of the arc that rattled in with 2:35 left in the third gave Oakdale the lead for good at 42-39.
While Kelly also started the scoring in the fourth quarter with another 3-pointer, he spent much of the final period getting his teammates involved. With the Elks guarding him closely on the perimeter, he drove past them and into the lane, where he fed Hawkins for two easy layups and Jackson Meade for another.
Garrison Linton, who finished with six assists, also got in on the act, delivering a terrific bounce pass to Hawkins for a fast-break layup.
Linton also grabbed 10 rebounds, and after the game Long proudly stated that Oakdale enjoyed a 45-29 edge on the boards in the contest.
“You outrebound a team like that — that’s that athletic and that big — that’s nothing but toughness,” Long said.
Despite getting into foul trouble early, Ethan Reifer grabbed eight rebounds while Bryant Palmer had six. With Reifer having to sit with his second foul with 4:23 left in the first quarter, Palmer came off the bench and helped the Bears gain some traction, scoring five of his 10 points the rest of the half.
Elkton enjoyed much of its success driving the lane, with Marques Battle and Trevin Ewing thriving in that area of the game. Battle finished with a game-high 26 points, and Ewing had nine.
But Givens said the Elks strayed from that formula for success too much in the second half, instead looking to score from the outside.
“For some reason, our kids went 3-balling, and we haven’t done that all season,” he said.
