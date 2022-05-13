MIDDLETOWN – Walkersville goalie Wil Muncy had simple but effusive words of praise for the defense in front of him.
“They’re dogs, that’s all. I just have to let them play,” he said.
The canine comparison was apt, as they hounded Middletown and fetched several turnovers. The Lions prevented clean passes and shots, forcing the Knights to play to the outside.
But Muncy was a companion in net, too, making 12 saves, including several point blank stops.
That defensive and goaltending effort led Walkersville to an impressive 11-5 road win over Middletown, earning the Lions a trip to the Class 2A West Region II boys lacrosse final.
“We just preached team defense and trusting our game,” Walkersville assistant coach Michael Fairley said. “Biggest thing with that first [loss to Middletown] was … being too worried about ourselves and not worried about what our role is in the unit. Today, we showed we know how to do that: play as a unit, play as a team and trust one another.”
The Lions were in sync throughout the contest, playing a tight, confident, physical game that left the Knights little room to operate.
Muncy held up his end as well. He stood tall in what Fairley said was the sophomore’s best game of the season.
Muncy made critical save after critical save, including a pair of stops right before halftime to keep Walkersville up by two at the break. His calm demeanor belied the difficulty of the saves and the quickness of his reflexes.
“I was going one play at a time. If a bad play happened, I’d just let it go and tell everyone to let it go,” Muncy said.
Though there were few of those errors for the Lions, Muncy’s teammates heeded his calls. When Middletown (9-5) scored twice in eight seconds to close the gap to one in the second quarter, Walkersville forced a turnover on the next possession, and Brad Whitehouse scored.
Then, the Knights brought the deficit to one again in the third quarter and retained possession. But the Lions blocked the ensuing shot, and Whitehouse found the back of the net again a few minutes later.
“A lot of mistakes for us … they had second opportunities and we didn’t get those,” Middletown coach JM Sienkowski said.
The Knights did not score across the final 17:42, and Walkersville slowly added to its lead to pull away. Whitehouse and Paul Garza each had hat tricks to lead the Lions.
But it was the dogged efforts of the defense and Muncy that got Walkersville (9-6) to that point. They carried the Lions to the upset win and proved worthy of their canine moniker.
“We proved to ourselves more than anything that we can compete with anyone. There were certain times throughout the year where we were uncertain of that,” Fairley said. “Today showed the kids that they can dominate and they have that ability.”
