After Monday’s game, Walkersville’s field hockey team had two mini-field hockey sticks, spray painted gold, ready to award to the top offensive and top defensive player that day.
The Lions have done this all season, a custom second-year head coach Kelly Given began when she coached in Ohio.
While the defensive stick went to Macenzie Rosenberger, the offensive one went to both Ella Erbes and Meghan Farrar. So, as players loudly cheered for the recipients, someone wondered which offensive player got to take the stick home.
No matter who left the field with the mini-stick, though, the important thing was that in a couple days, all of the Lions would once again have reason to show up at some field with their real sticks.
Extending what has turned out to be a successful season, Walkersville scored the game’s first two goals and beat rival Middletown 2-1 in the Class 2A West Region I semifinals at Utica Park.
The Lions (6-8) advance to Wednesday’s regional championship, where they will face Linganore on the road. When those teams met on Oct. 14, the Lancers won 1-0.
Such close games against traditionally strong programs like Linganore show how far Walkersville has come this season after getting off to an 0-4 start. The Lions hung with mighty Urbana twice this fall, losing 1-0 in overtime in the regular season and falling 1-0 in the CMC championship game.
“I’ve been telling the team going into the playoffs, it’s all about when you peak, and it doesn’t really matter what our record was the first part of the season,” Given said. “As long as we’re peaking now and we score some goals and then win some games.”
Walkersville’s Hannah Miller (12) dribbles around Middletown’s Bri Horman (2) during the regional semifinal at Utica District Park on Monday. The Lions defeated the Knights 2-1 and will advance to the regional finals.
Walkersville’s Hannah Miller (12) dribbles around Middletown’s Bri Horman (2) during the regional semifinal at Utica District Park on Monday. The Lions defeated the Knights 2-1 and will advance to the regional finals.
Scenes from the Walkersville and Middletown field hockey regional semifinal at Utica District Park on Monday. The Lions defeated the Knights 2-1 and will advance to the regional finals.
Katina Zentz
The Lions got their goals early on Monday. Lurking near the left post after she inserted the ball on a penalty corner, Olivia Miller got a pass from Hannah Miller and smacked the ball into the cage for the game’s first goal with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I’m actively working off of ball movement,” she said of her job after inserting the ball on corners. “Then I get the ball and I just whack it in.”
Senior Alexis Johnson gave the Lions a 2-0 lead when she scored on an assist from Farrar with 3:27 left in the second quarter.
“It was a beautiful pass from my best friend Meghan Farrar,” Johnson said. “I think she did it with her reverse, and I shot it right in there, thanks to her. I couldn’t have done it without her.”
Even players on the other side of the field, such as Walkersville sophomore goalie Alia Winterle, have noticed the Lions’ penchant for generating such scoring opportunities.
“We’re following our shots, we want to score, we’re really building confidence,” Winterle said. “We trust our players to be able to pass it to each other.”
Granted, she’s seen the Lions make strides in all facets of the game.
“They’re doing really good at defense, midfield, everything,” said Winterle, who finished with four saves. “They’re covering all the bases, and they’ve really improved throughout the season.”
There were stretches of Monday’s game where Winterle didn’t see much action. Walkersville outshot Middletown 24-5 and held a 12-1 edge in penalty corners.
But the Knights (5-8), who lost 2-1 to Walkersville on Oct. 20, refused to let the game get out of reach. Middletown goalie Clara Stamper had a lot to do with that, finishing with 22 saves.
Many of Stamper’s stops were highlight-worthy. One of them came with 11:10 left, when she batted away a highly lofted shot just before it could sail into the upper right corner of the cage.
“She did an amazing job with being fast and moving with it and coming out and being aggressive,” Knights coach Michelle Buhrman said. “It could’ve definitely been a different game. She saved us in a lot of places.”
Burhman also thought the Knights played an overall decent game, and they managed to throw a late-game scare into Walkersville.
Trailing 2-1 in the final 30 seconds, Middletown sent a ball that rolled dangerously toward the left post, but the Knights couldn’t get a stick on it.
“My heart stopped,” Winterle said. “I thought there was a girl at back post, but my defender Macenzie was there, so there wasn’t anything to worry about.”
The Knights narrowed Walkersville’s lead to 2-1 when Lydia Vandre scored on Amelia Ropp’s assist.
“We’ve been practicing finishing when we’re right in front of the stroke area,” Buhrman said. “She was right where she needed to be, and it was just right across. It was perfect.”
In mid-August, Western Ville CF 1892 began its inaugural season as a men’s semi-pro soccer team in Frederick County. The coach and owner of the team is Joel Ramirez, who graduated from Tuscarora High School in 2016 and serves in the Maryland National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.