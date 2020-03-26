Even though Maryland schools won’t open until April 27 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, Frederick County Public Schools has not yet ruled out having some sort of spring sports season.
In an appearance Wednesday on the weekly News-Post podcast, The Final Score, FCPS supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities Kevin Kendro said that no decision has been made on the status of spring sports or the fate of the state basketball semifinals that involve three county teams.
“Right now, we are treating it as we have been,” he said. “Interscholastic athletics are suspended right now. I don’t know what the future holds. I know that as long as students aren’t going to school to attend classes that interscholastic athletics will be on hold at that time.”
Kendro could not provide a timeline for when decisions about these things will be made.
“Things are changing by the day,” he said.
He did indicate that FCPS will wait for and adhere to guidance provided by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, which is the state’s governing body for high school athletics.
When asked if the state would consider pushing the spring season past its traditional Memorial Day weekend ending point or sending the team-sports season right into the playoffs, Kendro said those are possible options. But it’s too early to determine what is feasible yet for the 24 school systems across the state.
“Everyone knows that this is a very difficult time,” he said. “Sports are a big part of the high school culture and high school careers of our student-athletes. I know they miss their sports. They miss their teammates. They miss their amazing coaches that we have.
“So, again, if there was a possibility [to have a spring sports season or play the state basketball tournament], I think we would do what we could.”
Kendro expressed empathy for all those affected by the suspension of high school sports, particularly the seniors, who are having their final seasons for their respective schools shortened if not canceled.
“I know that if I were back in my [Thomas Johnson High School] days, 1997 at TJ playing baseball, and this happened, I know I’d be crushed,” he said.
If there is a spring season, Kendro said that a week of practice will precede any games or competitions, per MPSSAA guidelines.
It’s also unclear if and when spectators will be allowed at any future sporting events.
Kendro said this week’s meeting of FCPS athletic directors and next week’s meeting of Central Maryland Conference athletic directors regarding scheduling for the next school year were postponed indefinitely.
“We are all in this together,” he said. “We will get through it. Sports will be played again at some point.”
