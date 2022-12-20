Oakdale senior Jordan Chaney soared toward the rim and hit a putback dunk, providing an extreme example of the Bears’ penchant for getting second shots on Tuesday.
Oakdale senior Will Rodriguez made a nice cut, caught an alert pass from Tre Apenou and hit an open layup.
And the Bears’ full-court press often either generated turnovers or prevented Tuscarora from getting into an offensive rhythm.
No doubt, the Bears showed glimpses of effectiveness in their 63-42 win over the visiting Titans. But Oakdale (2-2) is currently a team that’s trying to put together all the pieces in hopes of defending its Class 3A state title.
Four of Oakdale’s players helped the school’s football team reach the Class 3A state championship game. As exhilarating as that deep postseason run was, the absence of those players on the basketball court during preseason meant the Bears had some catching up to do.
One of those football players is Evan Austin, whose defense was crucial for the Bears in their march to the school’s first basketball state crown. But Austin has been sidelined most of the basketball season by a nagging leg injury, and he was in street clothes while watching his team play on Tuesday.
“He played against TJ and it puffed back up immediately,” Oakdale coach Brandon Long said. “We’re just kind of taking it day by day with him right now, but it doesn’t appear to be something long term.”
And while Rodriguez enjoyed a fine night on Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 16 points along with four steals, this was just his second game this season. He was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
“We still haven’t had a game with all of our anticipated starters yet,” Long said. “Hopefully after break, we’ll have that opportunity. But we’re still trying to put pieces of that puzzle together.”
But there have been positives, including Rodriguez’s return to the lineup. The left shoulder he had surgery on was damaged last year, but that didn’t stop him from playing.
“I don’t think you can question Will’s toughness,” Long said. “He played all year on a bum shoulder.”
Rodriguez’s steals helped fuel fast-break opportunities. He brought the ball up the floor, guarded Tuscarora’s primary ball-handler and used his 6-foot frame to post up. Long called him a point forward.
“I love that he’s back,” the coach said.
As Rodriguez settles back in, Chaney has been getting used to playing his first season with the Bears after transferring from Tuscarora.
“It’s going to take time to get acclimated to our program and our system,” Long said. “But we’re pleased so far. As you can tell, he has an athletic gift. He’s just going to have to take time to learn what the expectations are, but I have no doubt he’ll get there.”
Chaney finished with 11 points and six rebounds, with one of his boards coming on his putback dunk with 5:50 left in the second quarter. Had he ever done that in a game before?
“That was my first one,” he said. “I had one in like eighth grade, but I missed it.”
As for playing against his former team, Chaney said, “A little nervous at first, but once the nerves went away, I started playing, got in the flow and brought that energy like I like to do.”
Earlier in the second quarter, Chaney did a baseline drive from the right side and threw down a dunk while getting fouled.
“He brings a lot of energy to the team for sure when you see him get up there,” Rodriguez said.
That foul was one of many in the first half. The Bears got in the double bonus in the first quarter, although they had trouble hitting free throws. And Tuscarora reached the bonus in the first quarter.
Gage Linton had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bears. Apenou had three assists.
Andrew Kabiritsi led the Titans with 13 points.
Oakdale won the JV game 60-42. Marcus Jones led the Titans with 20 points.
