WALKERSVILLE — Walkersville is not a lot of fun to play in girls soccer.
The Lions are a defensive-minded bunch. They play hard for 80 minutes and give everything they’ve got.
And while they don’t score a ton of goals, it’s a style of play that often works for them and fits who they are.
“That’s our mantra,” coach Paul Bryan said. “We just work hard.”
Walkersville waits for its opportunity to score, and, in Wednesday’s Class 2A regional quarterfinal against rival Middletown, it arrived suddenly.
Junior midfielder Sam McDonough pounced on a loose ball in the Middletown end midway through and first half, and drove it into the upper-left portion of the goal, lifting the Lions to a 1-0 victory.
“When you see everyone running up to hug you, it’s such a good feeling,” said McDonough, who notched her first goal of the season.
Walkersville (6-6-3) advances to Friday’s regional semifinal against top-seeded and reigning Class 2A state champion Glenelg at 5 p.m.
The Lions gave the Gladiators a battle in the very same round last season before falling 1-0.
“The kids rise up,” Bryan said. “We were one of the only teams to hold them to a tight score last season. ... We’ll be ready.”
Walkersville has not scored more than two goals in a game this season. But they still play just about everyone tough.
The Lions earned ties against perennial Frederick County powers Tuscarora (1-1) and Urbana (0-0) and pushed unbeaten and Central Maryland Conference champion Oakdale to overtime before falling 1-0.
They have now won five consecutive games heading into the regional semifinal, including a 1-0, double-overtime win over Thomas Johnson on Oct. 17 and a prior 2-0 win over Middletown on Oct. 20.
Their nerves have been hardened by all of the close games, and they aren’t intimidated by anyone.
“No joke,” McDonough said.
Meanwhile, Middletown finished its season at 4-9 overall.
Like Walkersville, the Knights play a lot of good defense. Scoring goals was just a big challenge for them all season.
They put good pressure on the Walkersville goal late in Wednesday’s game. They just couldn’t find the finishing touch.
“I had a really great group of kids that worked hard at games,” Middletown coach Heather Kline said. “We lost so many games by one here at the end. I loved my kids. What can you say? Good job to Walkersville for capitalizing on an opportunity and taking it home.”
