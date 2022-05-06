Keegan Johnson took the mound for Urbana on April 9 against a strong Thomas Johnson squad, looking to make a statement in his first start of the season. It was the second game of a doubleheader, and the Hawks hoped their left-hander could deliver a sweep.
Johnson did that and then some. He tossed a one-hit, five-inning shutout, and all 15 outs he recorded were via the strikeout. Five days later against an even better River Hill team, Johnson punched out 14 in six one-hit innings.
Performances like that are why Johnson — just a junior — is already committed to play baseball at Ball State. And in any given game this spring, Frederick County baseball fans could see something special on the mound.
Tight, low-scoring contests with high numbers of strikeouts, few hits and plenty of scouts pulling out their radar guns have become the norm at the area’s high school fields. The region typically produces some higher-level baseball talent every year, but the extent of this season’s elite arms is staggering, perhaps the best the county has ever had to offer.
“There’s always been a few, but not this many,” Catoctin coach Mike Franklin, who’s led the Cougars for 22 seasons, said.
Several teams are two-deep with Division I talent — nine county pitchers have committed to play at the top NCAA level — and nearly every squad has at least one legitimate ace.
At Urbana, there are Johnson and Brendan Yagesh. Brunswick has Oliver Ellison and Noland Genies. Catoctin trots out flamethrowers Joey McMannis and Dalton Williams every week. And the DeSanto twins, Ryan and Drew, are leading Tuscarora’s revamped staff.
That doesn’t even count perhaps the county’s best arm in Linganore left-hander Ben Moore, one of the state’s highest-rated Class of 2022 prospects and an Old Dominion commit, or a top Division II-bound talent like Oakdale’s Joe Pippin.
“It’s really not often you see that in public schools,” Moore said. “You’ve got almost a D-I, D-II pitcher on every team.”
A year-round sport
This rise in pitching depth and talent is a natural culmination of the trends in the past decade that have turned baseball into a year-round sport.
Pitchers rarely take more than a month off from throwing in any capacity in order for their arms to stay loose. Coaches put together specialized programs that help these pitchers manage their workload so their arms develop in a healthy manner.
When the offseason picks up in the winter, pitchers will find any way to stay loose: The DeSantos long toss with each other, while Moore throws bullpens in teammate Kam Hardesty’s family warehouse.
Many have personal trainers, too, helping them tailor workouts, lifting programs and stretching and conditioning routines to ensure they’ve built up the proper strength and flexibility.
“It takes a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get them to where they need to be to get to an elite level,” T.J. Hose, a local pitching coach who has worked with six of the county’s nine D-I players, said.
Nearly all these plans are designed by personal coaches, who help the pitchers reach their peak potential. Each of the county’s Division I talents have private coaches, as do dozens more not planning to play at the next level. It’s a major financial and time investment for these players and their families, and they are fortunate to be able to afford the rising costs of the sport.
Yagesh, Johnson, Ellison and McMannis still regularly work with Hose, who has helped develop some of the area’s top arms, including 2021 MLB Draft pick and former Catoctin standout Mason Albright.
“He really helps me stay consistent each pitch through my form and through my placements,” Johnson said.
Hose takes a “ground up” approach with his pitchers, ensuring they have proper mechanics before developing secondary pitches and finding ways to increase their velocity. Once the fundamentals are in place, Hose then delves into the mental aspect — pitch sequencing, situational awareness, not letting mistakes impact performance.
That helps build these pitchers’ confidence, and such mental fortitude is arguably the most important factor in a pitcher’s long-term success. Hose said these top arms understand that.
“I’m blessed to have very good students of the game, kids that want to be coachable, kids that get it and understand that there’s other intangibles,” Hose said. “They do all the little things that really help them get to where they are.”
Some players and coaches use unique strategies to build this toughness.
The DeSantos, at the behest of their coach, Dustin Pease, take journals during their starts, reflecting on the positives and negatives of each inning. After the game, they take their logs to Pease for review and dissect every pitch, making tweaks to their approach as necessary.
Ryan DeSanto said he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to follow through on taking notes at first, but his mindset changed the first time he tried it during a game.
“Being able to recall all the pitches was big,” he said. “I knew what pitches I threw to the guys before, and going through the lineup again, I can look at it [to make decisions].”
Coaches, camps help facilitate college recruiting
McMannis first knew he wanted to play baseball in college when he was in eighth grade.
The feeling came during his 13U travel ball season, when he instantly felt comfortable stepping on a mound 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate. So, he got to work improving his mechanics and velocity.
Hose then connected McMannis with several college camps, which quickly turned into offers. High-level colleges coveted the right-handed McMannis, who now throws a fastball that can reach the mid-90s along with wipeout breaking balls.
But one local offer stood out.
“I was talking to other schools, but Maryland was the first one to offer, and I liked the team and the facility,” McMannis said.
He committed during his freshman year at Catoctin, and he wasn’t the only player Hose helped receive an offer from a top program.
Ellison connected with Coastal Carolina the summer entering his sophomore year at a travel tournament with the Mid-Atlantic Red Sox, an area showcase team. The Chanticleers sent a scout to the tournament, and they liked his performance enough to invite him to one of their camps.
From there, they offered him, and Ellison, a junior, committed last September.
Genies also had help from his coaches in landing his commitment. He said playing at a Division I HBCU was his primary goal, and his private coach, Rick Forney, told him his freshman year to look into Maryland Eastern Shore.
Genies did not initially reach out, wanting to develop some more. By the time he was ready his junior year, Brunswick coach Roger Dawson helped him get in touch with the Hawks’ coaching staff, who then invited him to one of their camps.
“I probably played some of the best baseball I ever have, and that’s when they were like, ‘If you want to play here, we’ll definitely give you an offer,’” Genies said.
Head-turning performances
Before these players take the hill for their college teams, they are suiting up for their high schools as a sort of final audition before they take their arsenal to the next level. After a canceled 2020 season and an abbreviated 2021 campaign, 2022 has provided an opportunity to face a regular, rigorous spring baseball schedule.
And they’ve set the tone for the season, delivering record-setting performances and shutdown inning after shutdown inning.
Moore entered the season as Prep Baseball Report’s top-ranked senior in the state and has backed up that preseason accolade, sitting top two in the county with 70 strikeouts and a microscopic 0.32 ERA in 44 innings. He opened the year with a 12-strikeout performance against South Carroll and has only gotten more dominant, no-hitting North Hagerstown in April.
He’s not the only pitcher to hold a team hitless this spring.
The DeSantos, who signed in February to play at Saint Joseph’s, both have a no-hitter under their belt for Tuscarora. Ryan DeSanto tossed his gem against Oakdale in his second start of the year, striking out 11. Drew, meanwhile, tossed three perfect innings against Frederick and combined for the hitless effort on April 14.
“I was mixing in my curveball real well,” Drew DeSanto said after that game. “I didn’t really think any of them could touch me.”
That’s a common thread for each of these pitchers — they have devastating breaking pitches that they effectively mix with high-velocity fastballs that sit around 90 mph.
It leaves hitters clueless and is how they rack up eye-popping strikeout numbers: Yagesh’s school-record 16, Johnson’s 15 and 14 and Ellison’s 13 topping the single-game leaderboard this year.
“It kind of feels like college ball almost, all really aggressive kids on every pitch,” Williams, a High Point commit, said.
A glimpse into the future
That heightened competition and depth has changed Frederick County’s baseball landscape.
It’s not surprising for teams to face elite arms in at least three consecutive games, meaning offenses have to adjust to the high heat and crashing curves. Runs are at a premium, and opposing teams will have to take advantage of the few mistakes these pitchers make if they stand a chance of winning.
That’s a change from even a few years ago, when lineups had to worry about facing just one or two of this type of pitcher each season.
“It’s definitely grown a lot from freshman year [in 2019],” Yagesh, who will play at Mount St. Mary’s next year, said. “It’s fun to watch.”
Seeing that talent game after game has hardened lineups, and Frederick County’s hitters are better prepared for the playoffs, which start Wednesday.
And for those players preparing to make that transition to a higher level of baseball, the level of pitching is comparable. It will make the move a bit smoother.
“It’s a good glimpse into how college is going to look,” Ellison said. “I’d rather face really good players than not-so-good players.”
That elevated competition, combined with the continued presence of private coaching and showcase teams, seems set to beget future talent, and the county’s pitching pipeline is ready to continue beyond this year. Urbana sophomore Eli DeRossi-Cytron has already received multiple D-I offers, and others like Catoctin freshman Jacob Bell are poised to follow suit.
Performances like Johnson’s back-to-back, strikeout-piling gems might become commonplace, a high standard for an area brimming with talent.
If that is the case, thank Yagesh and Johnson, Moore and the DeSantos, Ellison and Genies, McMannis and Williams and all the other seniors and juniors making Frederick County games must-see duels.
“You’re going to hear about this group and this class for a long time,” Linganore coach David Keiling said.
