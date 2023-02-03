URBANA — Midway through the second quarter of Friday's game against Oakdale, Urbana girls basketball player Brianna Shuttlewood launched a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim.
On a night when Shuttlewood and teammate Hannah Miles were routinely nailing shots from the well behind the arc, shooting that allowed both to finish with 20 points, Shuttlewood's miss seemed like a break for the Bears.
But Urbana's Ava Duerr grabbed the offensive rebound, hit the putback while getting fouled and made the ensuing free throw for a three-point play.
It was that kind of night for the Hawks.
Getting huge games from Shuttlewood, Miles and fellow senior Alanna Tate, whose slashing and board crashing allowed her to finish with 17 points and 11 rebounds, along with timely contributions from several others, Urbana rolled to a 72-44 win over the visiting Bears.
Pitting two of Frederick County's top teams against each other, this game figured to be one of the those down-to-the-wire battles. In fact, when these teams met on Jan. 18, the Bears pulled out a stunning 59-50 win after trailing by nine heading into the fourth quarter.
But there would be no such close game or comebacks in Friday's rematch, not even on a night when Urbana's Cassidy Mahaney, one of Frederick County's top scorers, wasn't in the lineup.
"We knew it was going to be a hard battle the entire 32 minutes," Miles said. "But we knew we had to punch first."
Tate struck the first blow almost immediately. After Oakdale won the opening jump ball, Tate stole the ball near midcourt and hit a fast-break bucket, quickly establishing the fast-paced style of play the Hawks counted on to help prevent the Bears from pounding the ball inside the paint to dangerous post player Alexis Rowe.
After Tate's slashing and all-out aggressiveness helped the Hawks jump out to a 20-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, Shuttlewood and Miles started knocking down 3s to gradually put the game out of reach.
When Shuttlewood nailed a 3 with 4:10 left in the game, giving the Hawks a 68-39 lead and prompting both teams to pull starters, it was Urbana's 11th 3-pointer of the night. Miles hit six of them, Shuttlewood hit four and reserve Delainey Quartucci had one.
"Defensively, there wasn't a whole lot we could do when you're hitting 30-footers," Bears coach Rob Healy said. "They made, what, 11 3s? I have us down for 11 2s. So that definitely made it hard."
More than once, Miles and Shuttlewood hit long-range shots shortly after the other one connected. And after doing so, they often pointed to the teammate who fed them a pass or to their bench.
"I know I wouldn't have gotten that shot if it wasn't for my teammates," said Miles, adhering to a mindset that might help explain Urbana's thoroughly dominant outing against a quality team like Oakdale (13-6, 8-3 CMC Spires).
"We came out working together," Miles said. "I think that whole big thing that we believe in one another is what kind of keeps us going."
A steady stream of jump shots in practice didn't hurt, either.
"I heard a long time ago from [legendary former DeMatha coach] Morgan Wootten, if he had it to do over again, he'd shoot more in practice," Hawks coach Joe Blaser said. "I said, 'If a Hall of Famer's going to do it, I guess I should, too.' So we shoot a lot in practice, and it paid off tonight."
Asked about the ability of Miles and Shuttlewood to swap swishes from long range on Friday, Tate shook her head and said, "I'm like, 'Oh yeah, perfect.'"
But the Hawks (11-6, 8-3 CMC Spires) didn't just rely on shooting. They played tight defense and crashed the boards hard all night, traits they apparently don't just save for games.
"We beat each other up in practice, quite literally," said Shuttlewood, who finished with seven rebounds, as did Miles.
Duerr had 10 rebounds, turning in a solid start after serving as a reliable reserve most of the season.
"I saw her jump over like three people," Tate said. "I was like, 'What in the world?'"
Paige White had five rebounds for Urbana, and Tobi Adebambo grabbed four. Blaser also praised Quartucci's play.
Rowe led the Bears with 10 points and seven rebounds. Taylor Berger had five rebounds.
"It's disappointing because I know that we're better than we played tonight, and some of that is a credit to Urbana," Healy said. "But I know we're a much better team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.