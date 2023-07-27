Spring 2023 All-County - Gracie Wilson, Linganore
Gracie Wilson, Linganore

Spring 2023 All-County — Gracie Wilson, Linganore

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

As recently as this spring, Linganore High rising senior Gracie Wilson wasn’t fully set on playing softball in college.

She planned to go to school and then maybe work for her family’s business. But she came around to playing in college as she joined a new travel team, the Frederick-based 18U Heartbreakers Gold, last fall and college programs began reaching out.

