As recently as this spring, Linganore High rising senior Gracie Wilson wasn’t fully set on playing softball in college.
She planned to go to school and then maybe work for her family’s business. But she came around to playing in college as she joined a new travel team, the Frederick-based 18U Heartbreakers Gold, last fall and college programs began reaching out.
The biggest came at a tournament in New Jersey last month, where she met coaches from the University of Maryland softball team on a scouting trip. They took notice of Wilson’s strong play throughout that event, which prompted them to reach out with an offer.
That began a whirlwind end to Wilson’s recruiting process, which included an official visit to the College Park campus that swung her in favor of playing in college. About a month later, Wilson verbally committed to the University of Maryland.
“They were honestly just super interested, and they were really nice. They gave me a lot of pointers, and when I went on my visit, there were just so many resources down there,” Wilson said.
Wilson had participated in several softball camps at the university over the past two years, though she didn’t establish a rapport with the coaching staff until that tournament in June.
She said she was favoring committing to Salisbury — which she also visited along with Shepherd and Frostburg State — before Maryland came in with an offer.
“I didn’t really ever dream to play in college. It kind of just fell into place,” Wilson said. “I just did it because I love the sport.”
She will be joining a Terps squad on the rise, as well as fellow Frederick County native and Urbana graduate Delaney Reefe.
Wilson said she expects to play outfield at Maryland given her speed and strong defense, though she will take on a heavier pitching role with the Lancers next spring.
“I wish I could duplicate her and put her in center field and on the mound,” Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said.
Wilson has flashed her two-way ability in her three varsity seasons with the Lancers, winning a state title in 2022 and taking another step in 2023.
The rising senior hit .435 with two homers and 15 RBIs, scoring 23 runs. In the circle, she had a 1.38 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 40 2-3 innings.
Those efforts earned her News-Post All-County first team honors.
“It’s easy to pick out an athlete in general, and for [Maryland] to figure out that she’s such a hard worker and so committed to what she wants to accomplish, that’s really where she stands out,” Poffinberger said.
