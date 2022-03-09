After dominating the boys basketball scene in Frederick County for the last decade, Oakdale knows the drill by now.
“We get everyone’s best shot,” coach Brandon Long said.
The Bears (20-6) certainly did this season.
Fueled by a red-hot scoring spurt from leading scorer Timmy Conner, Linganore rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Bears in overtime. Walkersville overcame a five-point deficit with just over a minute to play in regulation to trip up the Bears in double overtime. And Frederick High made all of the key plays down the stretch in a two-point road win over Oakdale in mid-February.
That doesn’t even account for all the teams that took Oakdale right down to the wire before losing, which has become a staple of this latest playoff run with dramatic one-point victories over Tuscarora and Damascus and a hard-fought three-point win over Thomas Johnson.
Tuesday night’s 66-50 victory in Silver Spring over Atholton in the Class 3A state semifinals was the outlier, the long, sought-after complete game from the Bears that saw them maintain their intensity and high level of play throughout and didn’t require any last-second heroics to either put it away or absorb another gut punch.
The Bears fully expect another haymaker to be thrown in their direction Thursday night by Huntingtown in College Park in the 3A championship game at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
It will mark just the second appearance for Oakdale in the state final, with the other one coming in 2014, and the first for Huntingtown.
The Hurricanes’ deepest penetration in the state playoffs was a run to the semifinals in 2016. But they managed to pull off a 63-61 double-overtime upset over Baltimore’s City College on Thursday night at North Point High School in Waldorf to achieve their big breakthrough.
Huntingtown (21-3) is led by seniors Jayden Holland and Kyle Jones, who average close to 12 and 11 points, respectively, and 6-foot-6 junior forward Warren Gorman, who leads the team in rebounds and blocked shots.
The Hurricanes probably go into the final as the favorites. But Long said, “I like our chances. I think everybody is going to think, nine times out of 10, they would beat us, just in terms of the three-seed versus the eight. You know, look at the records and the schedules and all of those things.
“With them beating City, I think everyone is going to make this as that David and Goliath. But I like our chances.”
Long added, “Look, if we don’t have those [earlier] games and those types of tests, we might not be where we are today.”
The two players who have helped steady the ship through the turbulent waters are seniors Alex Hawkins and Cameron Dorner.
They are the only players on the team with meaningful playoff experience, and they have each hit buzzer-beaters in the playoffs to keep Oakdale’s season alive. Hawkins had the baseline runner to sink Tuscarora, and Dorner produced the coast-to-coast layup to break hearts in Damascus.
On Thursday’s game, Hawkins said, “It’s going to be the first time we have been in a state championship game since the Zach Thomas days. So, I think everyone is just excited. I expect to come out here, and same thing that we always do — play defense and hopefully we get a win.”
The Bears are certainly battle-tested by now. They have been through the highs and lows of the season and the emotional wringer it involves. And they have certainly become adept at taking punches and dishing them out.
“Nothing changed,” Long said. “You know, every day we talk about what our goals are, and our goal was always to put up a state championship banner. It didn’t matter if, you know, we were 8-10 or 18-2 or whatever you want to call it. We just needed our shot, and, by February, hopefully we were playing our best basketball.”
