Patience has become one of the buzzwords for the Linganore boys lacrosse team.
Instead of taking the first available shot, the Lancers are trying to take the best available shot. It’s been a process over the course of the season. But now they’d gladly trade a bunch of good shots for a great one.
Similarly, patience has been the buzzword for junior midfielder Cole Stansbury, who was tripped up playing basketball for Linganore, landed directly on his left knee cap and tore his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).
After two months of rehab, Stansbury is just now rounding back into form on the lacrosse field, just in time for the Lancers’ postseason run.
On Wednesday evening, all of the patience seemed to pay off for Linganore.
With Stansbury leading the offensive charge, the Lancers scored seven goals in the fourth quarter on their way to a 12-3 victory over visiting Middletown in the second round of the Class 2A West playoffs.
The second-seeded Lancers won their first-round game Monday over Seneca Valley, 25-0. They will next play Oakdale in a 2A West Section II regional final at 6 p.m. Friday at Oakdale High School.
This was not a typical Linganore-Middletown lacrosse game because both teams were missing so many key seniors, who were celebrating their graduation at the beach with friends.
Middletown was playing without star faceoff man Matthew Mancini, while Linganore was without two of its leading scorers, Zack Keisling and Gabe Wheat.
“Listen, we played with them for three quarters,” Middletown coach Ty Crompton said. “Our guys fought till the very end, and they put everything they had out there. Maybe they are not at the same skill level as some of those [seniors], but they fought for everything we got.”
With a more patient approach, Linganore put forth a more balanced scoring effort, as six different players scored at least one goal.
Stansbury led the way with three goals, while seniors Drew Mullineaux and Caleb Bennett and junior Dylan Kossoy each had two.
“I think we are just doing a better job of possessing the ball,” Stansbury said. “Even if we don’t score too much, we are getting better shots and better looks over a longer period of time. That is making the defense work and getting more of our guys into it.”
Drew Mullineaux scored a minute and 15 seconds into the fourth quarter to spark Linganore’s rally. He added another goal later in the period.
Juniors Sean Mullineaux and Owen Drenner also got into the scoring act in the fourth, along with Stansbury, Kossoy and Bennett.
“I think we were ready for a good game,” said sophomore goalie Jackson Curtis, who made 14 saves for the Lancers. “In that fourth quarter, we really put an end to it and sealed the deal.”
For Middletown, sophomore Connor O’Keefe scored a pair of goals and junior Brodan Moran added one.
