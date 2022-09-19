After a first half full of a dozen unfulfilled penalty corners frustrated Urbana field hockey, the Hawks had to change something up.
Each try was getting shut down by a swarming Linganore defense and goalie Zoe Theologou, who made one kickout save after another. So, Urbana looked to get Theologou moving off her line and set up top shooter Amanda Talbott, who receives most of the pass-ins off corners.
Though the Lancers successfully stymied the Hawks early in the third quarter, those changes paid off with about six minutes left, when Talbott knocked in a ball off a scramble in front.
It relieved the pressure on Urbana and Talbott, who quickly potted two more goals for a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Linganore Monday afternoon at Gov. Thomas Johnson High.
“They were doing the same thing repeatedly over and over again, and they were getting the same result, which was no goals. So we talked about bringing the ball down the baseline and drawing the goalie to one side and zipping it to the other side,” Hawks coach AJ Stuart said. “[Theologou] played a great game, but she had to be moved.”
Indeed she did, as Theologou made 12 saves before departing at the start of the fourth quarter due to illness.
Urbana (5-1) took 24 penalty corners – 12 in each half – and Theologou stood tall almost every time, helped by a swarming defense that used active sticks to clear attempts.
“That defense saved our butts,” Lancers coach Charlotte Landahl said.
But Talbott, who hawked the net all afternoon, took that breakthrough goal and lifted her team to victory. Three minutes after her first strike, she batted the ball in for her second, briefly causing a delay as the referees confirmed she had not illegally hit it out of the air.
And the Hawks drew a penalty as time expired in the quarter, setting up an untimed corner. They worked the ball in to Talbott, and she fired in her third strike to cement her first hat trick of the season.
“Talbott has a great shot. She’s a smart player. She knows when to pass in the circle, and she knows when to shoot,” Stuart said.
Talbott said she was particularly proud of that last goal, as she successfully pulled off a move she had been working on for a while and wasn’t expecting to work yet in game action.
“I used a skill I had been practicing for warmups, just the two pulls to the side and taking a shot,” Talbott said. “I was like, ‘I hope this will actually go in.’ And it did.”
And with Urbana dominating possession, Linganore (2-3-1) struggled to break through its opposing defense. The Lancers did not register a shot on goal or a penalty corner, only breaking past midfield for brief spurts that always ended with a Hawks clear.
Stuart said it was their best defensive game of the year by far, and Talbott said it eased some stress on the team even when they weren’t scoring.
“I didn’t have to worry about getting goals scored on us because I trust our defense,” Talbott said.
That left the onus on the offense to find the back of the net. Urbana struggled in the first half finishing its numerous chances, and the Hawks knew they had to change their penalty corner strategy in the second.
When Talbott finally converted on her team’s 18th corner of the day, Stuart and her players felt relief.
“She kind of helped us out by getting those goals, especially that first goal was a momentum changer,” Stuart said. “That kind of set the tone for the next couple.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.