Tuscarora’s boys soccer team is loaded with skilled, seasoned players.
They’re ambitious, too. They want to accomplish big things this season, even more so because they never got the chance last school year, when there were no state playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As one of those veterans, senior Thomas McGough, said, “After last year, we know there’s no time to waste.”
McGough and the Titans sure didn’t waste much time Tuesday against Middletown, the very team that beat them in last spring’s Frederick County Public Schools championship match.
By the match’s sixth minute, McGough had already scored and assisted on Ryan Stouffer’s first goal of the night. Tuscarora was well on its way to a 4-1 win over visiting Middletown.
While Middletown started generating more scoring opportunities as the match progressed, getting its lone goal from Tyler Hollis of an assist from Ryan Grimm in the second half, it couldn’t battle back after falling behind 4-0.
“Whatever we tried, they pretty much had an answer to it and took it to us,” Knights coach Jeff Colsh said. “They’re incredibly skilled, they play hard, great athletes, they’ve got a wonderful attitude. I think the whole program is one of the top ones in the state right now.”
Middletown goalkeeper Joncarlo Schooler (99) jumps for a save over Tuscarora midfielder David Diaz (15) during the Middletown at Tuscarora boys high school varsity soccer game at the Tuscarora stadium on Tuesday.
Scenes from the Middletown at Tuscarora boys high school varsity soccer game at the Tuscarora stadium on Tuesday.
Katina Zentz
Such programs don’t materialize overnight. McGough said when he played on Tuscarora’s varsity team as a freshman, the Titans had a losing record and bowed out early in the playoffs.
Since then, he’s witnessed a steady progression, which was only interrupted by the pandemic, and the Titans are off to a 3-0 start this season.
“It’s where I’m with all the guys I grew up with in the neighborhood,” McGough said. “And it’s special to me because this is our last shot, and we’re going to put it all out every game.”
“It’s a super strong group, we’ve had our eye on this group for a long time,” Titans coach Todd Knepper said. “Almost all of them now are upperclassmen, it’s finally time to see kind of what they’re made of.”
“This was a great test because last year’s county final, the previous year’s conference championship,” said Knepper, whose team beat the Knights in the latter match.
McGough scored the match’s first goal on Stouffer’s throw-in.
“Instinctual. I got my body on the guy, put him to the floor and I knew it was in,” he said. “I probably could’ve taken another touch or two, but I was feeling it. The ball dropped into a nice spot, and I swung my foot.”
A couple minutes later, McGough sprinted to a ball on the end line on the left side, then crossed it to Stouffer, who scored the first of his two goals.
The Titans led 3-0 by halftime.
“We’ve gotten off to fast starts against them in the past,” Knepper said. “And you saw in the second half, the game started to open up a little bit and they had equal opportunity for probably 10 or 15 and sometimes 20 minutes.”
But Tuscarora didn’t wither, not with all the weapons at its disposal.
“Our best ability is every guy on the ball can be relaxed and composed,” McGough said. “We’ve got guys that can go and get goals every night. If someone’s not having their best day, someone else will step up. That’s the beauty of it, we don’t rely on one person over anyone else in particular.”
Tony Lombardi scored Tuscarora’s final goal on a penalty kick that was awarded after Erick Rodriguez got tripped in the box.
Middletown keeper Joncarlo Schooler made several tough saves to keep the match from getting further out of reach.
Tuscarora keepers Aidan Ritta, who started, and Anthony Argueta combined to hold the Knights to one goal.
