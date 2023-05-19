LAVALE — Taylor Smith had probably never pitched better.
Every pitch the Catoctin High sophomore delivered in Friday’s Class 1A softball quarterfinal against the defending state champions could have left a trail of smoke in its wake.
She was hitting all of her spots, and she worked ahead in just about every count.
Yet, despite her brilliance, Smith barely had a moment to exhale in what became a very memorable 1-0 road win over Allegany.
Not only was she facing a formidable lineup, she was locked in a head-to-head duel with her counterpart, Abi Britton, a junior right-hander and Penn State recruit who had tossed five perfect games for the Campers over the course of the season, one shy of the single-season state record.
Smith knew she had to be close to perfect herself, and she was, striking out 19 of the 22 batters she faced to set a new personal best and match the record in a state-tournament game, allowing no hits and just two balls to be put in play.
But she also knew she needed a little help if the Cougars (19-3) were going to advance to their first state semifinal since 2018.
With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, sophomore Madison Ohler, Catoctin’s center fielder and No. 3 hitter, faced a 1-1 count against Britton, who had yet to allow a hit herself to that point and was working on a string of five consecutive strikeouts.
In the top of the first, Ohler became the first of Britton’s 17 strikeout victims in the game. Ohler went down looking and was also “swinging at pitches that were out of the zone,” she said.
Ohler knew she had to somehow, some way just make contact against Britton. So, she shortened her swing, thinking that might help.
On the third pitch of the at-bat, Britton fired in another fastball that Ohler was able to put her bat on.
The ball rocketed toward center field, as Allegany’s Jordyn Sneathen moved back and positioned herself against the low, makeshift fence.
But the velocity of Ohler’s shot was such that Sneathen could not handle it. As she tried to make the catch, she went spilling over the fence and had to be tended to by the training staff for a few minutes after the play ended since she landed on the ground awkwardly.
“Speechless,” Ohler said when asked how she reacted to her homer, which was one of just three hits the Cougars got off Britton. “At first, I thought it was a ground-rule double. Then, when I saw the umpire twirl his hand for a home run, it all hit me.”
It also hit Smith, who was sitting on a bucket along the fence in the visiting dugout before leaping off it to celebrate Ohler’s momentous hit.
“Oh my gosh! I can’t even explain, especially as a pitcher,” Smith said. “Having that one run is so comforting. I just ... words can’t explain.”
After seven consecutive strikeouts to start the game, Smith worked the count full to Allegany’s No. 8 hitter, Alexis Johnston, before walking her with one out in the bottom of the third.
Smith proceeded to strike out the next two batters she faced swinging to get out of the inning.
She consistently overpowered the Campers (18-2) with her trademark riseball. They couldn’t touch it, as they swung and missed with regularity. But Smith was also hitting her spots with remarkable precision, as she sent a handful of Campers down looking.
Catoctin coach Jess Valentine said it was as well as she had seen Smith pitch. And that’s saying something about a sophomore who has already surpassed 400 strikeouts as a high school pitcher and was coming off a 17-strikeout performance against Williamsport in Wednesday’s 1A West Region II final.
Valentine made the distinction that Smith was pitching on Friday — and not just overpowering another opponent simply by throwing hard, which she is capable of doing.
“She was spotting up today and spinning it very well,” Valentine said. “... And [catcher] Meghan [Gray] worked her [butt] off behind the plate, getting her some of those calls.”
Leading off the bottom of the fourth, Allegany’s No. 2 hitter, Riley Gallagher, was the first person to put a ball in play against Smith.
She flied out meekly to right field.
Smith then began a run of 10 consecutive strikeouts, including four looking, that did not end until Ohler, fittingly, squeezed the final out in her glove in center in the bottom of the seventh.
“That was the cherry on top,” Smith said of Ohler making the game-ending catch to pair with her home run.
With her 19 strikeouts, Smith joined Calvert’s Megan Elliott (2003), Hammond’s Stephanie Speierman (2007), McDonough’s Melanie Mitchell (2009) and Bohemia Manor’s Madison Penta (2019) as the all-time record holders in a Maryland state playoff game.
“It’s pretty high up there,” Smith said of her performance. “But we still have two games left [to win a state championship].”
As the Cougars pursue their fourth state title and first since 2011, they will next face the top seed in 1A, Mardela out of Wicomico County, an 18-0 winner over Academy for College and Career Exploration from Baltimore in the state quarterfinals.
The Catoctin-Mardela state semifinal will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie, according to the MPSSAA’s website.
The Cougars’ run to this point had Valentine, their longtime coach, wiping tears out of her eyes after the win over Allegany.
“It’s overwhelming,” Valentine said. “You put that much work into something every single day, and to see it manifest itself in this way, it’s overwhelming.”
